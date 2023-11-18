Sutton Stracke Leaves Andy Cohen Speechless

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke does not have a lot in common with her co-star Erika Jayne. But when Stracke stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” on November 15, she had host Andy Cohen’s jaw on the floor when she explained one thing that the women share.

“As someone who hasn’t always had a great relationship with Erika, what did you think of her therapist saying she needs to work on having empathy?” a fan asked Stracke during the WWHL After Show.

The fan was referencing a scene from the season premiere when Jayne’s therapist Dr. Mann told her she would need to have more empathy for her friends and Jayne responded, “How do I get that?”

While Stracke didn’t directly answer the question, she shared a revelation that she came to while watching the scene instead, saying, “You know what’s funny? Erika’s therapist is my therapist. Dr. Jen.”

Sutton Stracke Shares a Therapist With Erika Jayne

The WWHL studio broke out into gasps and laughter upon hearing Stracke reveal that she and Jayne share a therapist. Cohen’s jaw dropped, while guest Maren Morris exclaimed “What?!”

Stracke shared that she only found this out by watching the show, saying, “When I saw that episode I was like ‘That’s Dr. Jen. That’s my therapist!'”

Stracke’s assistant, Avi Gabay, was behind the bar during the episode and interrupted Stracke saying “No. No. You can’t say that.” When Stracke asked, “Why?” Gabay simply responded with an exasperated sigh, eventually telling her, “You’re going to get in trouble.”

Fans online were surprised to see Jayne’s therapy scene in the premiere, with one user tweeting, “Listening to Erika ask her therapist how does she get that? Meaning empathy. I was in a quick shock but I forget that some ppl aren’t empathetic #RHOBH.”

Stracke addressed this moment from the premiere on WWHL, telling Cohen, “I have a lot of empathy, so I think Dr. Jen’s going to solve the problem.”

Stracke ended with a compliment for Dr. Mann’s work, saying, “She’s a great therapist, she helped me through my divorce. She got me out of the bed.”

Sutton Stracke Says There Was More to the Story Behind Her ‘Magic Mike’ Meltdown

Fans saw Stracke walk out of the “Magic Mike” live show in Las Vegas when the RHOBH cast attended while on a birthday trip for Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Cohen was sure to ask her about exactly why she was so upset on WWHL.

“Was it that you wore pants expecting to be called on stage and you were upset you weren’t? Or was it that you found it lewd and offensive and you’re on the board of the American Ballet Theatre?” Cohen asked.

“I think there’s a combination,” Stracke shared, “First, there was something going on personally in my life that day that we will get into [later] in the season. It doesn’t excuse my behavior but it will explain my behavior later. Now, I did wear the pants, and I thought I was going to be called up next, and I was like ‘Hell no.’ Because I’m not going to get up there and simulate oral sex. It’s just not me.”

Cohen also asked if Stracke thought she was “overserved” with alcohol that day, to which the RHOBH star shared, “I think maybe because of my circumstances that you don’t know about, I was a little into my cups.”

