RHOC Star’s Husband Reveals He’s Bothered by Her On-Screen Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge joined the series during its third season. The reality television personality exited the Bravo franchise following season 14. However, she has returned to the series for its upcoming seventeenth season.

Tamra’s husband of nearly 10 years, Eddie Judge, appeared on the March 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Eddie spoke about his relationship with his wife. He shared that he is committed to allowing her to be her most authentic self on RHOC. However, the Vena CBD co-owner revealed he is not always comfortable with Tamra’s on-camera antics, specifically when she disrobes on camera.

“I don’t want to stop you from being who you are, being what you want to be and just exploring what you can be, so I never want to stop you from doing any of that,” said Eddie. “And yeah, we’ve talked about you getting naked on the show and it does bother me. But at the end of the day, I respect and I love you.”

He clarified, however, that he has not requested his wife to stop the behavior. The 49-year-old explained that he knows Tamra is “not doing it for attention” or “doing it for some guy to give [her] his number.”

Tamra Judge Revealed How RHOC Season 17 Impacted Her Relationship With Her Husband

Tamra shared that filming season 17 did have a negative effect on her marriage in a November 2022 episode of her podcast. She explained that her focus was on the show during its production, which lasted for “three and a half months.”

“I definitely felt during filming like a disconnect between us,” stated the mother of four.

While recording the November 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Tamra also shared that her relationship with her ex-husband, Simon Barney, helped her have better communication with Eddie. She explained that during her marriage to Barney, she “would yell and scream, ‘I hope you die, I don’t want to be married to you, I hate you.’”

“He would do the same to me. So we would get into a habit of that and once we got into a habit of saying things like that, there’s no returning,” said the 55-year-old. “ You can’t take those words back, those words hurt. So with Eddie and I, I will not say mean things.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Eddie Judge’s Presence in RHOC Season 17

During a panel at the 2022 BravoCon, held in October 2022, Tamra shared that her husband will have several appearances in season 17.

“I will say Eddie’s very involved this season,” said the mother of four.

While speaking to E! Insider at the 2022 BravoCon, Tamra shared some information about RHOC season 17. She revealed that she believed it is “the best season we’ve had in many, many years.” She explained that she thinks all of her co-stars have good chemistry.

“It’s a good cast now. I feel like ‘Orange County’ has had an issue with bringing people in and firing people and then bringing new people in and they are only one hit wonders,” explained Tamra.

RHOC season 17 does not yet have a premiere date.