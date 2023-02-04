RHOC Star Says She ‘Will Have a Lot of Heated’ Moments in Season 17

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge exited the series following season 14. The reality television personality rejoined the show’s cast for its upcoming seventeenth season, which wrapped filming in November 2022.

Judge co-hosts the Bravo-focused podcast “Two Ts In A Pod” with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording a January 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the 55-year-old spoke about her behavior on RHOC season 17. She shared that she plans on taking a break from social media while the new season is airing because she is concerned about receiving negative comments from viewers.

“I’m turning my social media off when I go back to the show. I have a lot of lovely moments but I have a lot of heated moments so, you know, guys don’t hate on me, you wanted me back, you wanted me fired, you’re never happy. So just roll with it okay, just know I come from a good place,” implored Judge.

During the podcast episode, Arroyave expressed concern about having to comment on Judge’s season 17 behavior on their podcast. Judge assured her that she will not be upset if she gives her honest opinion in future “Two Ts In A Pod” episodes. She also noted that she experienced growth and mended her relationship with her co-star, Emily Simpson while filming RHOC season 17.

“I will be fine, I know when I’m an a*****, I know when I look like an a*****. I wasn’t on great terms with Emily last year, you know, I hadn’t talked to her but I left the show not on good terms but last season when I watched it, I said a lot of great things about her because when you’re watching as a viewer, like we do, you take it for each episode,” shared the reality television personality.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Behavior on RHOC Season 17 in December 2022

Judge spoke about how she interacted with her RHOC season 17 co-stars while speaking to Extra in December 2022. She revealed that she “definitely stirred up a lot of s***.” She explained that she had “a lot of built up anger” following a two-year absence from the series. The mother of four also mentioned her friendship with Simpson.

“I have made a few new friends on the cast, and one of them is Emily Simpson who I never thought I would be friends with, who I actually really love and adore now, so you’ll see that happen throughout the show. Where we start off and where we end are two different places but you know, I’m just happy to be back,” said the RHOC star.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Returning to RHOC in July 2022

Judge announced her return to RHOC during a July 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The mother of four shared that she believed her time away from the show gave her a new perspective. She suggested that she thinks her behavior worsened because she was focused on being a Bravo star.

“I was on the show for 12 years, once you are on that long, you become a professional Housewife and then once you are off of it you are like ‘ow, I did that?’ You live you’re like and you go on living your normal life and you come back and you’re like I was kind of an a*****. So you come back with a different perspective,” shared Judge.