Tamra Judge Reacts to Teresa Giudice’s Criticism

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge hosts a Bravo-focused podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During a March 2023 appearance on the “Up and Adam!” podcast, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice revealed that she took issue with “Two Ts In A Pod.” She deemed Judge and Arroyave as “s*** starters,” who are focused on the “drama.” She asserted that she and Melissa Pfeister “want it to be positive” on their respective podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” She stated that she wants to lift “each other up, not tearing each other down.” She also suggested she does not like that Judge and Arroyave interview Bravo stars who talk “about each other” on their podcast. The RHONJ star claimed they do so “just to get clicks.”

Judge and Arroyave addressed Giudice’s criticism in the April 3 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” Judge shared that she is “irritate[d]” by Giudice’s comments. She clarified that she does not “even care anymore” because she has “always been nice to Teresa.”

“If she wants to hate me for whatever reasons, whatever,” said the Vena CBD founder.

Judge suggested she does not understand Giudice’s response as she has “never said anything bad about [her husband, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas] or Teresa” on “Two Ts In A Pod.” However, Arroyave clarified that she has been critical of Ruelas.

“First of all is [Giudice] she not a s*** starter herself, like isn’t that the nature of being on Housewives shows? But I don’t really feel like we did anything to warrant that like for her to get so pissed off,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-owner went on to say that she believes Giudice should have less of a reaction to their podcast.

“Take a chill pill, calm your t***, Teresa, I don’t know what to tell you, we’re not going after you, we’re just recapping the show,” asserted the RHOC star. “It’s just that simple and yes she went out there and said like ‘we’re not a positive — we don’t lift women up.’ We’re not a lift women up type of podcast, let’s just put it out there right now, I’m not calling you names, we’re not going after your appearance, we’re not going after your character. We’re just recapping what we see on the show as a viewer. That’s it. Don’t take it personal.”

Arroyave then suggested she believed Giudice made the remarks because she is not content in her own life.

“When things are not good in my life, when things are triggering because they are partially true, I’m upset easier,” said the former RHOBH star.

Teresa Giudice Acknowledged That She Unfollowed Tamra Judge on Social Media

This is not the first time Giudice has been unhappy with Judge. In an October 2022 appearance on “Two Ts In A Pod,” the “Skinny Italian” author acknowledged that she unfollowed Judge on social media after she compared Ruelas to Vicki Gunvalson’s controversial ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. The RHONJ star explained that she “did get mad at” Judge for the remark.

“I forgave her but I don’t like anybody talking crap about my man,” explained the mother of four.

Judge clarified that she believed Ruelas and Ayers shared similarities because they both are fond of affirmations.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Had an Enjoyable Time With Tamra Judge at the 2022 BravoCon

Giudice revealed she had an enjoyable time with Judge at the 2022 BravoCon in a separate October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” interview. She shared that she and the 55-year-old were “getting down” and “had so much fun.” The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant also claimed that Judge shared she wanted to join the RHONJ cast.

“She was like ‘I belong in Jersey with you.’ I was like ‘alright, move to Jersey, I would love to have you, trust me, we would have so much fun.’ She was like ‘yeah, I’m more Jersey,’” said Giudice.

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.