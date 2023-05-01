‘Real Housewife’ Star Says She’s Team Melissa Amid Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga’s Feud

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice’s feud with her castmate and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on the April 21 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge’s co-host, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave noted that in RHONJ season 13, episode 11, an argument between Melissa and Teresa arose after the latter mentioned that her niece, Antonia Gorga, did not attend her daughter, Milania Giudice’s 16th birthday party. Melissa explained Antonia was unable to go to the event because she had a cheer competition in Pennsylvania. The Envy boutique owner also shared she was upset that Teresa decided to bring up her daughter amid their family’s feud.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge revealed she agrees with Melissa and does not believe Teresa should have mentioned Antonia’s absence at Milania’s birthday party. The RHOC star also seemed to reference that she, personally, is not on the best of terms with the “Skinny Italian” author after she suggested she believes Judge is not a good friend to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville on the August 19 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.”

“I am team — especially now — Melissa, one thousand percent. One thing that I really like about Melissa and Joe is they do not put their kids in the middle. And they do not say bad things about Teresa to their kids. And it’s nonstop. It’s like don’t get the kids involved, don’t do it,” stated the RHOC star.

Arroyave interjected that she believes Teresa brought up Antonia’s absence because she wanted “Melissa to look like she doesn’t try hard to make things happen.”

Judge also shared she understands why Antonia decided to not miss the cheer competition as she could have lost her spot on the team. The Vena CBD co-owner also noted Teresa did not appreciate when Melissa mentioned that her daughter, Gabriella, missed her son Gino’s first communion because of a soccer tournament in season 13, episode 11.

“Whenever Melissa tries to explain herself, Teresa shuts her down, ‘Oh tit for tat, oh you got to bring that up.’ Well, why is it okay for Teresa to bring it up?” said Judge.

Melissa Gorga Shared Why She Declined Teresa Giudice’s Invitation for Her Son, Gino Gorga, to Be in Her Wedding

As fans are aware, Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, did not attend Teresa and her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding because of events that transpired during the production of the finale of RHONJ season 13.

In RHONJ season 13, episode 12, Teresa shared that she was interested in having Melissa’s son, Gino Gorga, walk her youngest daughter, Audriana Giudice, down the aisle during her August 2022 wedding. Melissa, who was not initially asked to be one of Teresa’s bridesmaids, declined her sister-in-law’s invitation.

In an April 2023 episode of the “RHONJ Aftershow,” Melissa explained she did not want her youngest child “to be a prop” at Teresa and Ruelas’ wedding.

“He’s not going to be the saving grace to say like ‘I have someone.’ I think she’s starting to realize like ‘wow this is a little of f***** up that there’s not one person coming to the wedding that’s my real family,’” said Melissa.

The 44-year-old also suggested that she believed Teresa should have asked Antonia to be in the wedding party.

“It’s weird to me that it’s Gino and still not Antonia. I mean it’s the girl usually picks the girl and she’s jumping to Gino, she skipped right over Antonia,” said Melissa.

Teresa Giudice Shared Where Her Daughters Stand With Joe Gorga & Melissa Gorga’s Children

While speaking to Access Hollywood in March 2023, Teresa shared if Milania and her sisters, Antonia, Gabriella, and Gia, are close to Joe and Melissa’s children. She revealed that Milania and Antonia communicate via the social media app Snapchat.

“I know Antonia and Milania Snapchat each other, yeah, like that and I don’t know if Gia Snapchats with Antonia or Gabriella but the closest ones are Milania and Antonia. Milania tells me that her and Antonia always Snapchat each other,” said the 50-year-old.

She then shared that her children have remained close to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice’s nieces.

“They are always seeing Joe’s family even though I don’t talk to them,” said Teresa.