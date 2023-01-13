Tamra Judge Thinks Vicki Gunvalson Is ‘Scared’ to Return to RHUGT

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson is returning for another season of the Peacock series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.” According to People magazine, the COTO Insurance and Financial Services founder will go on a Moroccan vacation with former Bravo stars Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi for the show’s upcoming season.

As fans are aware, Gunvalson appeared in RHUGT season 2 with RHOC star Tamra Judge. While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge revealed she believes the 60-year-old is nervous to film the new RHUGT episodes.

“I think she’s scared, she’s been texting me a lot just about, you know, going back and me not being there,” said Judge.

The RHOC personality referenced Gunvalson had difficulty filming RHUGT season 2. The Vena CBD co-owner noted that the mother of two was recovering from COVID-19 during the production of the show, which was shot at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor. She also mentioned that Gunvalson was dealing with the aftermath of her breakup with her ex-fiance Steve Lodge.

Judge then shared she believes Gunvalson will likely not have issues with her new castmates as she does not enjoy conflict.

“As she’s gotten older, she is not much of a fighter. She says offensive things, but when fights start breaking out or whatever, she’ll be like ‘Okay girls, can’t we just get along?’” explained the 55-year-old.

Tamra Judge Shared She Believes Vicki Gunvalson May ‘Get Along’ With Caroline Manzo

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared she attempted to calm Gunvalson’s nerves by texting her that she could befriend Manzo.

“My last text message to [Gunvalson] was … ‘Yeah, you have Caroline Manzo, she’s really sweet,’ and she put a thumbs up. I think she’s sweet. I don’t know her that well,” stated Judge.

The RHOC star, however, noted that she believes Manzo and Gunvalson may end up being at odds with each other.

“I’m thinking her and Vicki could either really get along or not get along at all because they are both very strong personalities,” explained Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Her Friendship With Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador in December 2022

In 2022, Gunvalson filmed a few scenes for RHOC season 17. During a December 2022 interview with OK! Magazine, the 60-year-old discussed her friendships with RHOC stars, specifically Judge and Shannon Beador. She asserted that she has a “sisterhood” with both women. Gunvalson then confided she thinks she has more similarities with Beador. She suggested that she disagrees with how Judge handles herself in arguments with her co-stars.

“Tamra’s a little harder. Tamra will do and say things that I won’t because I don’t wanna hurt people’s feelings. I just feel Shannon’s more aligned with me on not causing drama when there doesn’t need to be. I don’t hurt people when there doesn’t need to be any hurt,” shared the reality television personality.

The upcoming season of RHOC will likely premiere in 2023.