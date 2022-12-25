Taylor Armstrong Gives Update on Friendship With Kyle Richards

Taylor Armstrong and Kyle Richards were close friends when the two starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” together. However, in the years after Armstrong left the show, she moved to Orange County and started a new life. This left many fans wondering if she was still close with Richards — or any of the other women on the show.

“The original six of us will always have a special bond. Probably more so for me because of all I was going through for those first few years of Housewives,” Armstrong told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” in September 2020.

“We don’t see each other obviously as much as I used to. Now I live in southern Orange County. It’s much more of a climb to get up to Beverly Hills than it used to be. And I’m busy with [my daughter] Kennedy and my husband and also my foundations. But we try to keep in touch via text or DMing, and I probably see Lisa [Vanderpump] the most. But Kyle and I have been texting a lot through all the memes that have been out,” she added.

During a recent “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram Stories, Armstrong was asked if she and Richards are still “best” friends.

Here’s what you need to know:

Armstrong Said She & Richards Will ‘Always Have a Special Bond’

Perhaps giving a non-answer, Armstrong told her followers that she and Richards would always be connected but didn’t say whether or not she still considers Richards a “best” friend.

“Kyle and I will always have a special bond,” Armstrong wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Portia and Kennedy were together a lot in the beginning of #RHOBH. I wish the viewers could have witnessed all the laughter Kyle and I had together and our time with our girls,” she added.

Armstrong and Richards appeared together on RHOBH for the first three seasons of the show. Both of their daughters were young at the time, and the two seemed to have a lot of fun together. However, Armstrong’s time on the show had a dark shadow as she went through a rough time with her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong, including a divorce and later, his suicide.

Armstrong is set to appear on season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” making her the first-ever star to cross franchises.

Armstrong Revealed She Was Heartbroken to See Richards & Vanderpump’s Friendship End

While on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2022, Armstrong shared her feelings on the fallout between Richards and Vanderpump that aired on an earlier season of RHOBH.

“It was so hard for me to see that,” Armstrong said when she asked about the feud. “I know the pressure that they both felt, and it was heartbreaking,” she added.

In August 2022, Armstrong said that she no longer watches any of the “Real Housewives” shows.

“I do not watch the ‘Housewives’ shows and not because I don’t think they’re great, but it’s truly, it’s so hard for me to see my friends argue with one another because I know what those feelings are like and it almost brings up an anxiety for me, especially when Kyle and Lisa were still on the show,” she said on the August 8, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

