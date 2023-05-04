Fans React to RHOBH Personality Posing Naked for Campaign

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave disclosed she had skin cancer in 2022. On May 1, 2023, the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant took to Instagram to share that she has “partner[ed] with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) as the 2023 #GetNaked campaign spokesperson.” In the caption of the post, the mother of three noted that since she “was diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma” in October 2022, she has been “dedicated to ensuring all are aware of the risks of UV exposure and informing the public on how to prevent this deadly disease.” She noted that for this reason, she “posed naked for a billboard in Times Square.” Arroyave also encouraged her Instagram followers to check out “helpful prevention and awareness resources” from the Melanoma Research Foundation.

“[R]emember to #GetNaked & schedule your annual dermatological skin check, today!” read a portion of the caption.

The campaign image featured a black-and-white photo of Arroyave without clothing. She turned slightly away from the camera, showcasing the surgery scars on her shoulder.

Arroyave’s friend and former RHOBH castmate Kyle Richards flocked to the comments section, writing, “Beautiful photo for such an important message 🙌🙌🙌.”

Several fans also shared that they appreciated Arroyave’s decision to be a part of the Melanoma Research Foundation’s campaign. One commenter wrote, “Finally it’s out!! You look amazing!!” A different person also shared that they believed the image was a “Beautiful photo to spread awareness and a good reminder that cancer does not discriminate ❤️.” A third Instagram user also expressed gratitude toward Arroyave, commenting, “Thank you so much for using your platform to help bring awareness to such a horrible cancer! Hope you keep inspiring others to get an annual skin check.”

“Beautiful ❤️ and spreading awareness of something so important! Just had my annual skin check a week ago!” commented a different person.

“So powerful and so beautiful!” chimed in another fan.

One commenter, however, wrote, “That Frankface of yours is getting scary.” Arroyave replied to the social media user and shared she did not appreciate the message.

“It’s truly disgusting to comment something about my face on a melanoma awareness post. Unfollow me. I don’t need this today,” wrote the former RHOBH star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared That Her Father John Mellencamp Was Supportive of Her Photo Shoot

Arroyave spoke about the campaign in a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. The 41-year-old shared that her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and her father, singer John Mellencamp, were supportive when she told them about the photo shoot.

“That was a real fun conversation to have with both my dad and husband. ‘Just going to — are you guys cool with me being naked on a billboard in Times Square?’” quipped the reality television star. “Both were like — once I sent them the last campaign, they were both like ‘yes, absolutely do it, it’s classy, it’s, like, you’re helping people, the way that it’s done is tasteful, go for it.’ And I was like, ‘okay.’”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Gave a Health Update in February 2023

Arroyave gave more information about her health in a February 28 Instagram post. In the caption, she noted that “the biopsy of the lymph node in [her] neck came back benign.”

“After months of my skin being picked at, prodded, and cut open— to think about the possibility of a spread to my lymph nodes… and it wasn’t just my anxiety, the ultrasound came back ‘suspicious.’ But thankfully, we’re in the clear,” wrote the Bravo alum.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Opened Up About Her Melanoma Diagnosis in November 2022

Arroyave opened up about her melanoma diagnosis on a November 2022 appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show.” The RHOBH alum revealed she went to the doctor to get her skin checked out after Richards expressed concern.

“They’re just little white spots on my back and then one had a little black dot on it and Kyle’s like ‘will you please go?’” recalled Arroyave.

The reality television personality explained that she was initially hesitant to seek out a medical professional because she has “severe anxiety surrounding going to doctors.” However, she ended up seeing a doctor and “knew right away that that one was melanoma.”