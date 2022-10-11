RHOBH Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Got the Call This Morning’

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has revealed her recent cancer diagnosis.

On October 11, 2022, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma in a candid post that she shared on Instagram.

“Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma,” she wrote.

The mom of three said she will be meeting with an oncologist on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp Will Undergo Some ‘Additional Tests’

Mellencamp shared a picture of a bandaid covering an area of skin located on the back of her shoulder where a biopsy was done.

“This is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today,” Mellencamp explained. She went on to encourage her followers to go in and get their skin checks whenever their doctors recommend that they do so.

“I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?’ I thought. Apparently a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old. This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in,” she added.

According to the American Cancer Society, stage II melanoma requires surgery and could require additional treatment based on testing. Sometimes a patient can have lymph node involvement, so a biopsy of lymph nodes may be required. In some cases, doctors may prescribe a drug called “pembrolizumab” which can “help reduce the risk of the cancer returning.”

Mellencamp Was Diagnosed With Melanoma Earlier in 2022

Unfortunately, this is Mellencamp’s second bout with melanoma. The former reality star was diagnosed back in March after a trip to the dermatologist.

“On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up. However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks. I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal,” Mellencamp shared on March 17, 2022.

She went on to say that she was trying to stay positive and keep herself busy as she awaited the results.

A few days later, Mellencamp provided fans with an update.

“Got my results back and it’s good news: melanoma in situ which means the cancer cells were contained in that area of my skin and have not spread any deeper! I feel blessed and relieved but also grateful to have diligent friends and doctors to watch out for me,” she captioned another Instagram post. She said that she’d have to go in for three month checkups — but seemed to be in good spirits nevertheless.

READ NEXT: Nene Leakes Provides Update on Her Son: ‘We Are Just Shocked’