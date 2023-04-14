RHOBH Personality Criticizes Tom Schwartz’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave criticized “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz in the April 13 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave and Judge discussed his behavior in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 10.

In the episode, Schwartz interrupted his now ex-wife, Katie Maloney’s sushi dinner with Kristina Kelly during the night of Scheana Shay’s August 2022 wedding. Maloney shared she was still upset with him for kissing their castmate Raquel Leviss because he “promised” he would not get romantically involved with their friends. Schwartz responded that it should not matter to Maloney as they had already been separated “for almost seven months.” When she told him that she has “hatred” for him, he replied, “It sucks that you hold onto so much toxicity and negativity.” He also informed her that her “feelings can be exhausting.” After she called him “a drunk” and “a loser,” Schwartz stated, “This does not affect me at all because I don’t give a f*** anymore.”

Arroyave shared she believes Schwartz should have refrained from attempting to have a conversation with Maloney during her dinner.

“No one is focusing on how disastrous of a situation it was with Tom Schwartz and Raquel and Katie. Like why did he need to go seek out Katie and say to her — why provoke her at this point? You’ve just made out with Raquel clearly — like let her eat her d**** sushi. He even took a bite of her sushi. Quit trying to be the cute, funny, nice guy,” said the RHOBH alum.

The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant also shared she took issue with Schwartz because she believes he has been hiding behind a friendly facade.

“Don’t try to be cute when you are being an a******. Just say ‘I’m an a***** and I felt like it and it felt good and I’m not married to you anymore, so I can do what I want, so go kick rocks.’ I’m fine with that. But don’t try to be beloved when you are being a d***,” said the 41-year-old.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About His Relationship With Katie Maloney in February 2023

During a February 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Tom Sandoval, Schwartz discussed his divorce. He shared he does not believe he will be able to reconcile with his ex-wife, who he officially divorced in October 2022. He explained that once Maloney revealed she wanted to break up “it felt like a nail in the coffin.”

“I just knew it from her tone like the look on her face, I just felt it in my soul that it was just done,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

He also shared that he believed he and Maloney “are in a pretty good place.”

“We have joint custody of the dogs, Gordo and Butter, I love them very much so we talk maybe once, twice a week,” said Schwartz.

Tom Schwartz Shared Information About Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss

In an April 2023 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview, Schwartz discussed Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. He asserted that he “was not acting as a decoy” while Sandoval was being unfaithful to his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Schwartz also shared that Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer had informed him that he had a “one night stand” with Leviss in August 2022. The 40-year-old claimed that his business partner then had “an emotional affair” with the former pageant queen.

“In January, Tom came to me and he told me that he was in love with Raquel,” said Schwartz.

He then stated that following the revelation, Sandoval became “brazen” about his involvement with Leviss.