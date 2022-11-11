RHOBH Alum Talks Lisa Rinna: ‘I Will Always Choose An A****** Over a Liar’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about her former co-star Lisa Rinna on a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

During the podcast episode, Arroyave and Judge mentioned the RHOBH season 12 reunion, where Rinna reiterated her claims about Kathy Hilton. As fans are aware, the “Melrose Place” actress asserted the socialite acted aggressively after a night out in Aspen. According to Rinna, Hilton made negative comments about her castmates, including her sister, Kyle Richards. She also accused the mother of four of pounding on the walls and breaking her glasses, which caused her to fear for her safety.

Arroyave shared that she does not believe Rinna is dishonest.

“It’s more like — here’s the thing. I think Lisa Rinna can be impulsive and just say s*** and be over the top about it but she’s not going to ever like make something up,” said the All In founder.

She then compared Rinna to how former RHOBH star, Brandi Glanville.

“From what I have known from her, she’s like a Brandi in that way. Like Brandi may be an a***** but she’s not a liar. So I will always choose an a***** over a liar,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Arroyave then explained that she “got caught lying on television” and understands that “there are ways that you can say things wrong by doing absolutes.” She asserted, however, that she has “not been in a circumstance where [she has] seen Lisa Rinna lie.”

“Have I seen her be an a*****? 1 million percent,” stated Arroyave.

Judge seemed to agree with her podcast co-host, stating, “the fact that she won’t let it go, you can tell like she’s not lying.”

Kathy Hilton Revealed She Regretted Apologizing to Lisa Rinna

While speaking to ExtraTV in October 2022, Hilton shared she regretted that she apologized to Rinna for her behavior in Aspen. She claimed that her co-star agreed with her complaints during their conversation while they were alone together.

“I should have never, ever, ever apologized. Apologized for what? She was saying ‘I got it. I get you, I get you. You’re preaching to the choir.’ You know how she is. And agreeing with me. And I did say something that I shared but I certainly didn’t say what she said I said so — nd I will not let that go,” said the 63-year-old.

Hilton went on to say that she believes Rinna is a bully.

“She’s bullied everybody. And I think that that is just the worst,” said the reality television personality.

Kathy Hilton Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna Being Booed

During the ExtraTV interview, Hilton clarified that she disapproved of fans booing Rinna during an RHOBH panel at the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14.

“That I don’t like to see happen to anyone. People can have their feelings but to do that, that would be really hard,” said Hilton.

Rinna shared her thoughts about being booed at BravoCon during a different panel at the fan convention.

“I walked out and I got booed, it was so f****** fabulous and then I flipped them off. I felt like a WWE wrestler. I’ve never been booed I’ve been in this business for 32 years, I have never been booed, and I’m like oh my god I’ve made it. I’m like a wrestler,” said the mother of two.

