RHOBH Alum Claims She Was Asked to Film for Season 13

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave began starring on the series during season 8. While she was let go from the Bravo franchise following season 10, she briefly appeared in seasons 11 and 12.

While recording the March 31 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave, who has maintained a close friendship with her former castmate Kyle Richards, claimed she was invited to film for the upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH, which is currently in production.

“I was asked, that’s all I can say about that. I was unavailable at that particular time,” shared the All In founder.

When Judge inquired if she would “go back at another time,” Arroyave replied, “I guess we’ll just have to see.”

In the April 3 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave shared the potential Housewife taglines she would consider using if she came back to RHOBH. Her first two options were, “This time I am holding myself accountable to be the Housewife I was always meant to be” and “I’m back to walk the walk any d*** way I please.” Her final tagline referenced that her father is famed singer John Mellencamp.

“I may be someone’s daughter but I’m back to be mother,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Kim Richards’ ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Comeback

According to Us Weekly, the show’s confirmed season 13 cast members consists of Kyle, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke. The publication reported that Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Cynthia Bailey, Annemarie Wiley, and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards will also be featured in the upcoming RHOBH season.

While recording the April 3 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave spoke about Kim’s presence in RHOBH season 13. As fans are aware, the “Escape to Witch Mountain” star has not appeared on the Bravo franchise since season 10. The All In founder shared she believes Kyle is pleased to film with Kim.

“I think Kyle likes being able to support her sister and have her on the show. I think if it makes her feel good then she should do it, if it starts to make her feel not good, she shouldn’t,” said the mother of four.

Arroyave also shared she does not think fans should expect to see Kim and Kyle’s older sister, Kathy Hilton, in season 13.

Kim Richards Discussed Filming With Kyle Richards Again

Kim spoke about her RHOBH comeback during a March 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, alongside Kyle. She shared she decided to be present during the production of season 13 because her younger sister had requested her to do so.

“It was really in the moment, she called and said do you want to go and they’ve been asking for a while and I kept saying no and that particular moment when she called and I said ‘okay,’ and I literally was like ‘I’m not going to make a big deal, I’m just going to walk out the door.’ I was like ‘I’m going to go’ and I did,” shared Kim.

The 58-year-old noted that she enjoyed filming with her sister and Kemsley. Kyle chimed in that “it feels great” to co-star with Kim again. She also referenced that she has been at odds with Hilton following RHOBH season 12.

“She knows that we have all had a little bit of a hard time in the family, some of you may know, but my sister’s always make a point to check on me and remind me that I’m the baby sister and she’s there for me and it feels good,” said Kyle.