RHOBH Personality Compares Husband to Tom Sandoval in Instagram Video

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave took to Instagram to compare her husband of 11 years, Edwin Arroyave, to “Vanderpump Rules” personality Tom Sandoval. The post, uploaded on April 15, featured a video of her husband trying on clothes for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Edwin wore an unzipped leather vest, beige board shorts, and a black beanie. The 45-year-old did a series of poses, causing his youngest daughter, Dove, to back away. In the video, Teddi shared that she believes her husband “look[s] like” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. The following two slides consisted of pictures of Sandoval.

In the caption of the post, Teddi referenced Sandoval’s cheating scandal. As fans are aware, the “Vanderpump Rules” star had a months-long affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss while he was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“Next thing you know, @tedwinator will be starting a cover band. is it just me or is Edwin giving Sandoval goes to Coachella in this lewk? #Scandoval #teamariana,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans agreed that Edwin resembles Sandoval in the post’s comments section.

“OMG!!! I was about to say ‘Teddi, he looks hot as s***, leave him alone.’ Once you said he looks like Sandoval, that’s all I can see now 😂😂😂. Good call!” wrote a commenter.

“Literally thought ALL pics were Scandoval!! 😳😳,” added another.

“I absolutely thought he was Sandoval,” shared a different person.

When one fan wrote, “I’m a little scared for you,” Teddi replied, “same. I am scared for both of us. 😂.”

One commenter, however, asserted that Edwin “doesn’t look like Tom.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Opened Up About Her Past Relationship Issues

While recording a March 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Teddi and Edwin opened up about having difficulties in their marriage while filming the eighth season of RHOBH. Teddi revealed that she was prepared to get a divorce from her husband during her debut season as a Housewife. She explained she began resenting Edwin when he became “in charge of [their] finances.” She also noted she underwent in vitro fertilization, which exacerbated their issues.

The mother of three disclosed she was able to reconnect with her husband once she became focused on self-love. Edwin chimed in that he thinks appearing together on the Bravo franchise helped better their marriage.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Sandoval’s Affair

Teddi shared her thoughts about Sandoval’s affair during the March 9 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” During the podcast episode, the former RHOBH star revealed she believed it would have been in Sandoval’s best interest to have broken up with Madix before embarking on a romantic relationship with Leviss, who joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in 2017.

“He could have done this the right way, he could have said ‘listen, Ariana, I love you, you’re my best friend, but we’re in a situation now where what we once wanted nine years ago, where you did not believe in marriage and you didn’t want to have kids’ … he could have said that at the beginning. If he would have said that at the beginning, [Sandoval and Leviss] would be in a better situation than seven months or however long down the line,” said the reality television personality.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.