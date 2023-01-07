RHOBH Alum Criticizes Lisa Vanderpump for Recent Tweet

Lisa Rinna disclosed she is leaving the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast and will not appear in the show’s upcoming thirteenth season per People magazine. According to Page Six, Rinna’s former RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump appeared to share her thoughts on the “Melrose Place” star’s Bravo departure. Following Rinna’s January 5 announcement, Vanderpump took to Twitter to write, “Ding Dong,” seemingly in reference to the song “Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

While recording the January 6 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave criticized Vanderpump for her tweet.

“I actually had to take deep breaths and be like ‘Teddi don’t respond something on Twitter and honestly, just reel it in,’” stated the mother of four.

Arroyave shared she was upset by the comment and asserted that her former co-star can not maintain genuine friendships. She also claimed that the RHOBH cast celebrated her exit from the show in 2019.

“First off, that’s what everyone said when [Vanderpump] was gone, and the reasons she doesn’t have any actual real friendships that can be sustained because she cares more about likes on Twitter than she does about people,” stated Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared She Believes Lisa Vanderpump is Hypocritical

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave explained she believes Vanderpump is hypocritical. The All In founder claimed that the restaurateur has stated she has “publically [said] [she] can’t be bothered by all these Housewife things anymore.”

“I would be fine with this comment if she would take ownership that she’s still invested in show and she still looks at Twitter and has the time to sit there on her iPad all day long looking at the Twitter comments,” stated the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Arroyave also noted that some social media users were upset that Vanderpump did not publicly address fashion designer Vivienne Westwood’s death on December 29, 2022.

“I saw on Twitter, they are all upset because she didn’t comment on Vivienne Westwood passing away but makes the time to comment on Lisa Rinna no longer being on the show,” stated the reality television personality.

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed if She Would Return to RHOBH

While speaking to ExtraTV in August 2022, Vanderpump addressed whether she would return to RHOBH. She shared that she often sees fans commenting that they would like her to come back to the Bravo franchise.

“I see that so often on social media, so often, am I coming back? I have no plans to. I mean [Bravo producer] Andy [Cohen] says the door is always open. It’s not something I would want to be involved in right now, especially what’s going on over there,” stated the Bravo personality.

During the ExtraTV interview, Vanderpump spoke about the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which will premiere in February 2023. The reality television personality shared that viewers have seen the cast “grow up” throughout the last 11 years.

“We’ve seen them get married, open businesses, huge milestones, and I think that the audience has been so invested in them because they have been inextricably entwined,” stated the mother of two.