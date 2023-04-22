Bravo Personality Shares Unexpected Reaction to Returning to RHOBH for Season 13

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared that she filmed a scene for the show’s thirteenth season, which is currently in production. As fans of RHOBH are aware, Arroyave starred in the series from seasons 8 to 10. She also briefly appeared in seasons 11 and 12. While recording the April 20 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave revealed that she decided to appear on RHOBH again because she wanted to attend a National Alliance on Mental Illness event honoring Kyle Richards’ late friend, Lorene Shea. According to Page Six, “Shea died on May 1 [2022] after a battle with mental illness” at the age of 52.

Arroyave shared that before she came back to film the season 13 scene, she believed she was “really going to miss” being on the Bravo franchise. Judge chimed in that she was also concerned that Arroyave would have a negative reaction to returning in a limited capacity. The RHOC personality revealed she believed Arroyave “would be sad” and miss starring on the Bravo franchise after her season 13 appearance. The All In founder asserted that was not the case and suggested that she is not overly interested in appearing in more scenes for season 13.

“I’m not sad, you know, I don’t even know — I got invited to something else later this week and I’m not going. I’m not saying I won’t go to anything else but at this point in time, I see [sic] what I needed to see. And I’m just going to go from there,” stated Arroyave.

Arroyave also acknowledged that she had previously stated she “wouldn’t want to go back in any sort of guest capacity” on RHOBH. However, she wanted to be present at the event that Kyle, who is her close friend, was hosting.

“For this particular event, of course, I was going to say yes. It’s mental health awareness and Lorine, who passed away was one of Kyle’s best childhood friends. I know her family. If that wasn’t being filmed, I would have been there one million percent. So when they asked me to come film there – that was a no brainer to me because it would have actually broken my heart to miss it,” explained the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Judge interjected that she “heard [Arroyave] caused a little drama” while filming season 13. Arroyave replied, “You’ll just have to tune into see.”

“We’ll just have to see,” teased the RHOBH personality.

Denise Richards Shared Details About Her Return

Denise Richards, who left RHOBH following the show’s tenth season, will also appear in season 13. While speaking to Variety in April 2023, Denise revealed that she has “filmed some episodes.” She noted that she did not expect to rejoin the cast, stating, “This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment.”

“I was at [RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’] screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life. The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun,” stated the “Wild Things” actress.

Arroyave reacted to Denise’s comment in the April 20 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

“So what I read into here was that she showed up to an event of Garcelle’s and she was good and then they asked her to start filming,” said the 41-year-old.

Sutton Stracke & Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Denise Richards’ Return

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke shared her thoughts about the reports that Denise, Camille Grammer, and Kim Richards, are coming back to RHOBH as guests in season 13 while speaking to Access Hollywood in April 2022.

“It’s fun to have friends kind of jump in and support us and it’s great,” said Stracke.

In a separate Access Hollywood interview, Beauvais also discussed filming with Denise again. She shared that the “Drop Dead Gorgeous” star “was at Kyle’s dinner the other night, which was really fun.”

Beauvais also teased information about what fans can expect from her in RHOBH season 13.

“I’m all over the place. You know everyone stirs it up a little bit, it’s really good. I think you get to see a little more personal, in terms of me and my dynamics with my boys this season,” shared the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress.