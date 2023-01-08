Teddi Mellencamp Says Her Remarks About Kathy Hilton Caused a ‘Tricky Situation’ With RHOBH Alum

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave discussed her relationship with Faye Resnick during a December 2022 episode of Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” Resnick is close friends with Kathy Hilton and her sister, Kyle Richards. The interior designer has appeared on several RHOBH episodes throughout its 12 seasons.

While recording the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” episode, Arroyave noted she developed a relationship with Resnick through Richards. She then shared that Resnick has taken issue with comments she has made about Hilton on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. As fans of RHOBH are aware, Richards and Hilton have been at odds following the aftermath of the season 12 Aspen trip.

“I have always been close with Faye, like we have done vacations together, we’ve done trips together since Kyle and I were friends, so like Thanksgiving and like Friendsgiving, like all of the group things,” explained Arroyave. “I do know that when I started discussing Kathy on my podcast, it put things in a tricky situation between me and Faye. And I have not seen her since. We had kind of a conversation about it and then we haven’t seen each other since then.”

The All In founder then shared she believes she will be able to mend her relationship with Resnick.

“Obviously we both love Kyle and she also loves Kathy, so there’s that difference there,” stated Arroyave.

She also explained that she tries to refrain from sharing her thoughts about Hilton when speaking with Richards. The mother of four then asserted that her position as a podcast host requires her to give her opinion about the RHOBH cast.

“I don’t want to have those conversations with Kyle because I don’t want to put her in the middle of it. And that’s what I think Faye was trying to say to me, ‘You don’t want to be in the middle of family’ and I’m like ‘The same way it is anybody else’s job to go on a show and talk about something, this is mine to recap what is in the Housewives headlines with Housewives, the good, the bad, and the ugly,’” said Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared She Had a Positive Experience with Kathy Hilton at BravoCon

During the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” episode, Arroyave shared she had a positive experience with Hilton at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. According to the former RHOBH personality, Hilton shared she did not resent her for her remarks on “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“When I actually saw Kathy at BravoCon she came up to me and was like, ‘Listen, I know it’s your job,’ she seemed fine with it to me,” shared Arroyave.

She then clarified that Hilton declined to be a guest on her podcast during the fan convention.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Kathy Hilton During an October 2022 Episode of Her Podcast

Arroyave shared similar comments about Hilton during an October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” While recording the episode, she told her guest, Richards, that her eldest sister “came up to [her] at BravoCon” and shared she was “sorry” to hear that she had been diagnosed with stage II melanoma. She also noted that the “Paris in Love” star almost agreed to be a guest on “Two Ts In A Pod” to discuss her relationship with her youngest sister.

“She was about ready to say yes and her publicist looked at me and said ‘no, she needs to eat a burger’ and then she sat right next to where my podcast table was and ate. But she was very kind to me in the moment,” claimed the former RHOBH personality.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH is not yet in production.