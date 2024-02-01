Teresa Giudice Gets Close to Basketball Great in Special Live Appearance

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has rubbed elbows with quite a few celebrities during her reality television career. During a surprise January 26 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Giudice was able to connect and get up close and personal with a professional athlete live on camera.

Giudice stopped by as a special guest for Fallon’s game “Phone Booth”. During the game, Fallon had celebrities Ken Jeong and Dwayne Wade stand in phone booths while he asked them trivia questions. If they answered incorrectly or their opponent answered correctly, somebody would be added to the phone booth with them, making it a tight squeeze for the rest of the game.

Teresa Giudice Made Small Talk With Dwayne Wade

Play

Wade answered his first question correctly, sending WWE wrestling star Cody Rhodes into Jeong’s phone booth. Jeong then got his first question right, leading Fallon to introduce Giudice into Wade’s phone booth.

Wade complemented Giudice’s smell before his next question. When it was his turn, Fallon called Wade’s phone booth and instead of answering right away, Wade made conversation with Giudice, jokingly ignoring the phone call for a moment.

“You good? How was your day?” Wade asked the RHONJ star, to which Giudice responded, “Good. And yours?”

Wade then answered Fallon’s call and said, “Not a good time Jimmy, not a good time at all.”

While Giudice was eventually crammed into Wade’s booth with over five special guests (including Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty), she had a blast on Fallon’s show, sharing a look behind the scenes in a January 26 Instagram post.

“Catch me on @fallontonight with the King of Late Night, @jimmyfallon! I take part in some super fun shenanigans with other surprise guests! You don’t want to miss this one…” Giudice captioned the photo of her and Fallon standing side-by-side.

“Tre, you deserve your own nighttime talk show!! 🖤 👑,” one fan commented on Giudice’s post.

A few of Giudice’s fellow Housewives chimed in as well in her comment section, with Angie Katsanevas writing, “Two of my favs 🔥 🔥 🔥 I love!”, Tamra Judge commenting, “Iconic 🔥,” and Jackie Goldschneider adding, “You look 🔥 🔥 🔥.”

Teresa Giudice Shares New Photo With Husband Louie Ruelas

On January 31, Giudice took time to share a photo of her and her husband Louie Ruelas on Instagram, writing in the caption, “one happy island 🌴 ❤️ #loveyou #soulmate #ilovelovingyou.”

Fans and friends alike took to Giudice’s comment section to sound off on the photo of the couple standing on a beach in matching blue swimsuits. “❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” wrote Giudice’s co-star and friend Dolores Catania.

Giudice and Ruelas were married in August 2022, and on their first anniversary as a married couple, Teresa shared another tribute post with clips from their wedding day.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life❤️Thank you for bringing so much joy, happiness, and love into my life. You are so thoughtful, charming, and considerate. I can’t wait to spend a lifetime with you. You make life so easy and beautiful. Thank you for putting a smile on my face everyday! I ❤️ You,” Giudice wrote.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Answers Question About New ‘Housewives’ City