Fans React to Teresa Giudice’s New Kitchen

Teresa Giudice shared a video of the kitchen in the home she shares with her husband Louie Ruelas and many fans weren’t too happy to see it — especially around the holidays.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her hubby moved into their home while Bravo cameras were filming, giving fans an inside look at the mansion. Giudice told Bravo that she and Ruelas decided to do “some renovations” to make the home feel more like theirs.

A source told Page Six that the couple “paid significant attention to detail” in renovations of the “Beverly Hills-style mansion” which was described as “absolutely breathtaking.” And while fans have seen the inside of the home on RHONJ and on social media, a new video of Giudice’s kitchen is causing quite the stir.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Were Critical of Giudice’s Choice to Share the Video

On December 15, 2022, a video of Giudice’s spotless kitchen popped up on her Instagram feed. The post was a joint upload with interior designer Jessica Fratantoni.

“A kitchen fit for a [king] & [queen]…” the caption of the post read. The video panned around the whole kitchen, showing off the stove, the island, the tile work, and the overall layout of the space. It didn’t take long for fans to react to the video in the comments section of the post.

While some people loved the style and others admitted it wasn’t their taste, some fans thought that sharing the video when so many people in the world are suffering wasn’t the right move. Others couldn’t help but compare the kitchen to that of Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga.

“So it’s close to Christmas and families can’t even afford to buy their kids gifts. And you post this? I’m all about having a great life and working hard but there is a level of class and common sense,” one person wrote.

“I love Teresa but given their [sic] are real world wide people suffering the excess spending is ridiculous . The petty crap between her and Melissa Gorga needs to stop. Grow up,” someone else added.

“Looks similar to your brothers. But his has a more cohesive look with the white hood,” another Instagram user said.

“It looks exactly like @melissagorga & @joeygorga kitchen!!!” a fourth comment read.

The Overwhelming Majority of Commenters Love Giudice’s Kitchen

While there was certainly a few nasty comments on Giudice’s kitchen video, most people thought the room was beautifully designed and really seemed to love it.

According to Bravo’s “Style & Living,” the kitchen features “light cabinets, marble countertops, and gold hardware and accents.” In addition, there’s a “black-and-gold range hood that pops against the backsplash,” as well as a gold chandelier, recessed lighting, and an amazing, one-of-a-kind refrigerator, “designed to look like an armoire-style furniture piece with mirrored doors.”

“Absolutely stunning kitchen. Wow, just wow is all I can say,” one fan said.

“Simply elegant. So happy for Teresa and her beautiful blended family,” someone else wrote.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Trolled By Woman Wearing Her Diamond Earrings After Auction