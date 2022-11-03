‘Real Housewives’ Star Claims Husband Lost Job Over Moment on Show

During the most recent Nov. 2 episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Whitney Rose made a bombshell admission about her family.

Rose revealed that her husband, Justin Rose, was fired from his job, and she believes that it was due to his involvement in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Previously, Rose was working as the chief sales and marketing officer at LifeVantage Corporation, according to his LinkedIn page. His wife described him as “the best of the best” in his industry.

“It was a Monday, I was actually having a really hard day, I had just dropped the kids off at home and I stayed in the car,” Rose explained in a confessional during the episode. “Justin pulled up next to me, he gets out of the car and comes to my window, and I say, ‘I’m so overwhelmed. I have too much on my plate and I need to just take a break.’ He just looked at me in shock and he just said, ‘Well, I was just fired.'”

Rose’s husband then revealed exactly what his boss said to him when he let him go.

“He said how much he appreciated the work I had done, but with Whitney being a public figure, I just didn’t see how we were going to be able to make this continue to work,” Rose said. “That was how the conversation started.”

Rose explained that she believed the “final straw” before he got fired was when the two of them filmed an intimate scene together last season, where they put paint on each other’s semi-nude bodies and made art out of it. “It feels like the final straw was when we did the love is art,” Rose said. “Yeah, that could be cringy, but I’m freakin’ proud of that.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Whitney Rose’s Husband Announced His Firing in a Facebook Post

After he was fired from his job, Rose’s husband made the announcement on Facebook, which he workshopped with his wife on the Nov. 2 episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“They say as one door closes another door opens,” Rose wrote at the time. “But does the first door really need to close completely? Don’t get me wrong I’m super excited to see what’s behind the next door and just from the first glimpse it does continue to get better.”

The post continued, “I write this with tears in my eyes as I will truly miss so much about these past 7 years they have been some of the best years of my life, but have no doubt I will always support, uplift, edify and in the end… choose my family first!”

Whitney Rose Has Opened up About Her Life on This Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Rose’s husband’s firing isn’t the only thing she’s opened up about during this season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Rose has also revealed that she suffered childhood trauma and abuse, and is working on unpacking that.

“These wounds have always been there, and they were slowly opening through all the work that I’ve been doing over the past couple of years,” Rose told Entertainment Tonight in a September 2022 interview.

“I just never expected them to open up while I was filming. I was hoping that they would stay stuffed down until I had wrapped and I would be able to figure it out, but I think that that’s the beautiful thing about doing reality TV is, if you’re willing to be open and vulnerable and just let the process happen, it helps the healing process move quicker, and I’m so grateful that I was able to have such strong resources in my life to help me get through it.”

