RHOBH Alum Returned to Instagram After ‘Social Media Detox’

Model Yolanda Hadid began starring in the Bravo franchise, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during its third season. The mother of three exited the series following season 6, which premiered in 2017.

In a February 22 Instagram post, Hadid revealed that she made the decision to step away from social media for nearly a year. The post featured several pictures that showed her spending time with her loved ones, including her children, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, and Gigi Hadid. The 59-year-old also shared photos of herself, Gigi, and her daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, enjoying the company of horses.

In the caption, the former Bravo personality shared she has been “[l]iving life, present and in the moment.” She explained that “after [her] 10 month social media detox [she is] trying to figure out a healthy way of connecting with [her] online community without making it a daily thing.” She also noted she does not want to spend time scrolling on social media as it could cause her to “disassociate from real life connections.” The mother of three then compared social media to drug addiction.

“Only In time will we learn the consequences of phone and social media addictions, in the mean time try to stay present, enjoy your family time, have a cup of coffee with a friend, put your phone away when you are with young children, make those around you feel worthy of your time and attention so together we can see all the beauty life has to offer,” read a portion of the caption.

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel took to the comments section to share she appreciated the post, writing, “YES.”

Yolanda Hadid Spoke About Starring on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2022, Hadid discussed starring on RHOBH. She shared that she had difficulty filming the series after her castmate, Lisa Rinna mentioned the psychological disorder Munchausen syndrome when discussing her Lyme disease diagnosis in season 6.

“Well the first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and you know, a lot of narratives that were created by the women but those things were very hurtful. I was fighting for my life,” said the model.

The former Bravo personality also shared that she sympathized with RHOBH personality Kathy Hilton. As fans are aware, Rinna accused Hilton of exhibiting erratic behavior and speaking negatively about her co-stars, specifically her sister, Kyle Richards, in season 12. The “I Want to Be a Hilton” host has denied the claims.

“I feel sorry for Kathy because I’ve been in her shoes, I feel sorry what it does to her family, with Kyle and Kim [Richards] and you know, it goes deep right,” said Hadid.

Lisa Rinna Shared She Apologized to Yolanda Hadid

In January 2023, Rinna confirmed she was leaving RHOBH following season 12. The “Melrose Place” actress discussed her Bravo exit while speaking to Interview Magazine in February 2023. During the interview, Rinna mentioned that she has had issues with Hadid, Hilton, and former RHOBH personality Denise Richards. She shared that she has apologized to both Hadid and the “Wild Things” actress.

“I’ve apologized because I think that what happens in the moment on the show is one thing. I don’t necessarily want to carry toxicity. I can clean up my side of the street,” said the mother of two.

Rinna also shared that she was cordial toward Hilton during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.