Ricky Martin Cosmetic Surgery Claims Over New Face

Ricky Martin cosmetic surgery claims are igniting controversy on the Internet. They started when Martin appeared in an interview with Enrique Iglesias on Entertainment Tonight.

In the video interview, Martin looked almost unrecognizable, with a much tighter face that distorted his features. That was the opinion of some fans, at least. You can watch the video here. You can also watch it below.

Ricky Martin is 49 years old.

“Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Kick Off Massive Tour in Sin City,” ET headlined the video.

Fans mocked Martin’s face and possible cosmetic surgery on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Martin & Enrique Iglesias Talked About Their New Tour But All Fans Wanted to Talk About Was Martin’s New Face





The transformation happened quickly. On September 12, 2021, Martin posted a video to his Instagram page in which he looked more like himself.

In July he looked like the old Ricky Martin.

The ET interview reported that Martin and Iglesias were about to head out on a 26-stop tour that would launch in Las Vegas, Nevada. On ET, Iglesias said it would be a “massive spectacle.”

They’ve been friends for 25 years. Iglesias revealed they have a bet going where the loser would “have to go on stage with a G-string backwards.”

The men also discussed how they prepare for a show. “What I do is I try to spend time in silence, warm up and stretch, pray a little bit,” Martin said.

Oh, were you talking about his "new face"? 🤡 Anyways, we love you King Ricky Martin and you're still hot as hell in 50. Send you much love from all SexySouls around the world. ❤ pic.twitter.com/8cPvQcP6Ws — Ricky Martin Charts (@ChartsRicky) September 30, 2021

They also talked about families. Martin talked about his four kids, and he said his husband would stay at home with the babies while he was on tour due to COVID-19.

One Fan Joked That Martin Was Turning Into Marilyn Manson

Ricky Martin 2015..Ricky Martin 2021..

Ricky Martin 2025. pic.twitter.com/spixsEmfvf — Aprendiz de Brujo® (No soy Periodista) (@JoseAntonioLo06) September 28, 2021

Fans roasted Martin’s new look on Twitter. One Twitter user posted a picture of the character Carrie Bradshaw and wrote, “I couldn’t help but wonder..Was Ricky Martin’s new face the sign of a new era? Is he still able to shake his bon bon or does he bangs his feelings away now? When it comes to plastic surgery, are we supposed to share our private emotion…or should we keep living la vida lockdown?”

I coulnd't help but wonder..Was Ricky Martin's new face the sign of a new era?

Is he still able to shake his bon bon or does he bangs his feelings away now?

When it comes to plastic surgery, are we supposed to share our private emotion…or should we keep living la vida lockdown? pic.twitter.com/JDwjFNppXL — Axel Fritzler 🏳️‍🌈 (@NoSoyAlexOk) September 28, 2021

One fan wondered if it was a joke.

Some people thought Martin had morphed into actor Mickey Rourke.

Ricky Martín, no cambió mucho su cara…🤭😅 pic.twitter.com/q3YnofmMmg — Politicandoss🎭 (@politicandoss) October 1, 2021

Some people seemed truly upset by his changing look.

One man stuck up for Martin, writing on Twitter, “Let Ricky Martin buy whatever face he wants. He earned it. Y’all need to chill.”

But a woman wrote, “I know that’s not Ricky Martin d*** what happened to his face.”

Another Twitter user asked, “WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO THE FACE OF RICKY MARTIN????????”

WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO THE FACE OF RICKY MARTIN???????? — anais (@GAM3CHE0L) September 30, 2021

A woman wrote on Twitter, “#RickyMartin ruined his face with plastic surgery…..I’ve never been so angry at a celebrity in my entire life. There was nothing wrong with his looks, he was aging gracefully. He is unrecognizable now.”

#RickyMartin ruined his face with plastic surgery…..I've never been so angry at a celebrity in my entire life😤😤 There was nothing wrong with his looks, he was aging gracefully. He is unrecognizable now 🥺🥺 #Trending #TrendingNow #USA pic.twitter.com/pD8CzO7Evt — ✧･ﾟAnne:*_ (@Anne_2442) September 30, 2021

