Rose Parade 2023: Floats, Performers & More

On January 2, the 135th annual Tournament of Roses Parade will march down the streets of Pasadena. The theme for 2023 is “Turning the Corner,” which the official press release says is “celebrating the unlimited potential that each new year brings.”

“The 2023 theme celebrates turning a corner. Whether that corner is actual or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings — we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start,” explained Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. “Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with family, friends and community. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring.”

Here’s what you need to know about the performers and floats.

2023 Rose Parade Performers

Performers for the 2023 Rose Parade include country star Tanya Tucker, hit group Fitz and the Tantrums, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Grace, and country star Lainey Wilson.

According to the press release, Tucker will be “gracing the Mansion Entertainment Group float stage in the Grand Final Spectacular that will close out the 2023 Rose Parade by performing her current single, ‘Ready as I’ll Never Be.'”

It continues, “In true Tanya style, she’ll be arriving at the Mansion Entertainment Group float on a Black Friesian horse! This song has made the Oscar short list for the 2023 Academy Awards, and this performance by the legendary Tanya Tucker is guaranteeed to deliver an unforgettable moment in Rose Parade history that will be remembered for years to come!”

Wilson be the mid-parade performance. The press release reads, “Lainey will bring her signature Bell Bottom Country sound to Pasadena as she headlines and performs her hit single ‘LA’ in the mid-parade performance.”

In addition to those stars, there are over 20 marching bands participating in the parade. They are as follows:

All Gifu Honor Green Band (Gifu, Japan)

Banda de Música La Primavera (Santiago, Veraguas, Panamá)

Brookwood Bronco Marching Band (Snellville, Ga.)

Buhos Marching Band (Veracruz, Mexico)

Foothills Falcon Band (Tucson, Ariz.)

Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band (Fresno, Calif.)

LAUSD All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, Calif.)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, Calif.)

The Pella Marching Dutch (Pella, Iowa)

Rockford High School Marching Band (Rockford, Mich.)

Rose Bowl Game Participating Team (Pac-12 University)

Rose Bowl Game Participating Team (Big Ten University)

Rosemount High School Marching Band (Rosemount, Minn.)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Long Beach, Calif.)

Spartan “Legion” Marching Band (Norfolk, Virginia)

Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard (Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China)

Triuggio Marching Band Triuggio (Monza and Brianza, Italy)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and Camp Pendleton, Calif.)

Vista Ridge High School Ranger Marching Band (Cedar Park, Texas)

Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band (Minocqua, Wis.)

The grand marshal for the 2023 Rose Parade is former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords because her “remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 theme, ‘Turning the Corner.'”

“Almost all of us have the luxury to face our challenges in private and many of us also have the freedom to overcome or heal on our own timeline. But when one has no choice but to be both vulnerable and strong in public, with the whole nation watching, that calls for a special brand of bravery and that is why Gabby Giffords is the perfect example of how to turn the corner,” said Wainscott in a statement.

The Rose Parade Floats

The Rose Parade is unique in that every inch of every float must be covered in flowers or other natural materials like leaves, bark or seeds.

The 2023 floats include:

109th Rose Bowl Game University Float A, 109th Rose Bowl Game University Float B, 2023 Tournament of Roses Royal Court, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, American Honda, BAZIC Products, Blue Diamond Growers, Building Industry Association of Southern California, Cal Poly Universities, City of Alhambra, City of Burbank, City of Hope, City of South Pasadena, City of Torrance, Claremont McKenna College, Donate Life, Downey Rose Float Association, Elks U.S.A., Enjoy Illinois, Kaiser Permanente, Kiwanis International, La Cañada Flintridge, Lions International, Louisiana Travel, Lutheran Hour Ministries, Mansion Entertainment Group, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, NASCAR, Odd Fellows & Rebekahs, Rose Bowl Stadium/Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, Rose Parade Opening Unit, Rotary, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Shriners Children’s, Sierra Madre Rose Float Association, Snapchat, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, in Partnership with Nouns, Trader Joe’s and Western Asset.

The 135th annual Tournament of Roses Parade airs live on Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. Eastern and 8 a.m. Pacific times on ABC, NBC and Peacock.