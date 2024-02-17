SPOILERS: Who Sashayed Away on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16 Episode 7

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16 is underway, and the 7th episode of the season airs on MTV on Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

With only 10 contestants remaining, the pressure to stand out and win a maxi challenge is on as the queens prepare to sing and dance on the mainstage in this season’s Rusical, “The Sound of Rusic”. Read ahead for a live recap of the episode along with spoilers of who wins the maxi challenge, who lands in the bottom two Lip Sync For Your Life, and which queen has to sashay away.

***SPOILER WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHO GETS ELIMINATED ON “RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” SEASON 16 EPISODE 7, STOP READING NOW***

The episode began with the queens returning to the Werk Room after last week’s elimination and reading the lipstick message left by Geneva Karr. The queens started to compare challenge wins before getting out of drag.

The next day, RuPaul entered the Werk Room and announced this week’s maxi challenge, a Rusical performance of “The Sound of Rusic”, based on the movie musical “The Sound of Music”. The Rusical is a classic “Drag Race” challenge, and this season’s installment will require the queens to memorize lines, act, dance, and lip sync live on stage.

Ru then left the queens to distribute the roles amongst themselves. Q and Megami both fought to play the Baroness Bronn, and after a rock-paper-scissors showdown, Q landed the part. Plasma, Morphine Love Dion, and Sapphira Cristál both expressed interest in the leading role, Mariah. After Plasma stood her ground, Morphine and Sapphira backed out of the running.

RuPaul chose Q as the winner, bringing home her first maxi challenge win of the season, while Geneva Karr was told to sashay away after a lip sync to “Control” by Janet Jackson against Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige. That leaves Q and Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige among the top 10 queens of the season. Joining them in the top 10 are Dawn, Megami, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Sapphira Cristál, and Xunami Muse.

