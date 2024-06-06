Major Hollywood Star Dragged Out of Bar After Argument Caught on Video: Report

Hollywood actor Sean Bean was dragged out of a bar by security staff in an incident inside a Liverpool bar, according to Daily Mail. Video shows part of the altercation inside the tavern.

Bean, 65, starred in “Lord of the Rings” as well as “Game of Thrones,” according to his IMDb profile. According to the Mirror, he was “kicked out” of a bar in Liverpool, England, called Tom Thumb after being accused of vaping inside the establishment.

Daily Mail reported that Bean “was dragged out of a bar in the city for using the tobacco replacement device” and published video showing the actor in a confrontation with a man identified as security inside the establishment.

Here’s the video. It doesn’t show the full incident:

The Incident With Sean Bean Left People Inside the Bar ‘Shocked,’ Reports Say

According to The Mirror, the “scuffle” with bar security left people “shocked.”

The Mirror reported that bar staff were accused of being “dragged” into the street by bar staff. He was in Liverpool to film a new BBC “gangland drama,” The Mirror reported.

A witness told Daily Mail that Bean ignored requests from security to stop vaping.

“Sean kept saying he could do what he wanted. To be honest he was being a right [expletive],” the witness told Daily Mail. “The bouncers were just doing what they do for everyone else – which is fair enough. When he came back in he just started vaping again. They asked him to leave but he wouldn’t. He was just clinging onto his chair.”

The witness continued, “I was so shocked by the fight I couldn’t move – my jaw just hit the floor. I was really saddened by his smugness. He really seemed to feel like he could do what he wanted.”

Daily Mail reported that Bean has been in tavern altercations before, being stabbed in 2011 in a tavern.

The Establishment’s Owner says Sean Bean Is ‘Welcome Back Anytime,’ & Called the Incident a ‘Misunderstanding’

Ruth Carmichael, the owner and operator of Tom Thumb, told Liverpool Echo: “Sean Bean behaved fine and is a great guy, it was a misunderstanding. Sean Bean and the doorman shook hands outside the bar and Sean is welcome back anytime.”

The Liverpool Echo spoke to eyewitnesses who did not want to be named. “I was drinking in another bar not too far from Tom Thumb and Sean Bean was there. People were harassing him and he wasn’t enjoying himself, so I said to him, ‘I know somewhere you can get a drink in peace,'” one said.

The witness told Liverpool Echo that the door staff believed Bean was vaping.

“The bouncer went up to Sean and said ‘can I have a word?’ He asked him nicely not to vape inside.’ They said the actor left the bar but went back in and there was a further discussion before he was led out by security,” the witness told Liverpool Echo.

According to Bean’s IMDb profile, “Sean Bean’s career since the eighties spans theatre, radio, television and movies. Bean was born in Handsworth, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, to Rita (Tuckwood) and Brian Bean. He worked for his father’s welding firm before he decided to become an actor.”