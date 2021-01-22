Star Trek Actress Was the Original Model for Chicken of the Sea Tuna

Most people don’t associate science fiction with canned fish. And yet, it turns out that there’s a deep connection between one of America’s most iconic food brands and one of the most iconic women on Star Trek.

Grace Lee Whitney Was the Original Chicken of the Sea Mermaid

Grace Lee Whitney was an actress who appeared in the first season of Star Trek, as well as in some of the Trek feature films. She played Janice Rand, best known for her blonde, basket-weave beehive wig. She was also known for being the objection of Charlie’s affection in the classic Star Trek episode “Charlie X”.

But before her time in the stars, it turns out Grace Lee spent some time under the sea. At least, figuratively, in her role as the mermaid spokesmodel for Chicken of the Sea brand tuna.

In her 1998 memoir The Longest Trek: My Tour of the Galaxy, Whitney explained that she came to play the iconic mermaid character while appearing on The Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy Show on CBS Radio.

On page 36 of her book Whitney even included a photo of her in the iconic “Chicken of the Sea” mermaid costume. She notes in the book that the fishtail “suit” had no leg openings, so stagehands would have to carry her on stage to sing during radio broadcasts. Walking, apparently, was just not possible in the tightly fitted and unique garment.

And if you’re wondering why an elaborate costume was required for Grace Lee Whitney to perform in for a radio broadcast, there’s an easy answer. In the book, Whitney exaplains: “We did the show on a stage before a large studio audience, so the visual part of the show was still important. It was important that the mermaid who sang the tuna jingle look the part.”

Why It Is Called ‘Chicken of the Sea’

According to the Chicken of the Sea website, the company’s name derives from old fishermen, who would traditionally refer to albacore tuna as “chicken of the sea”, due to its mild flavor and light color.

It’s also worth noting that Chicken of the Sea’s website recognizes Grace Lee Whitney by name for being the “the inspiration for our spirited icon” back in 1952.

That Mermaid Has a Name, By the Way

The vintage Chicken of the Sea commercial above is definitely from a post-Grace Lee Whitney era at the company, but the iconic mermaid does draw its original design inspiration from Grace Lee Whitney herself.

One last bit of trivia for all you tuna lovers out there. It turns out the iconic mermaid mascot has a name. Sadly, it’s not Grace Lee. San Diego’s KUSI notes that the mascot was dubbed Catalina in 2014, during celebrations for the company’s 100th anniversary.

