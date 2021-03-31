‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Cast Includes Key Characters from Luke Skywalker’s Childhood

The full cast for the new Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been announced, and they include people who were instrumental to Luke Skywalker’s childhood years. The series will begin 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, after Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader.

The Cast Includes Luke Skywalker’s Aunt and Uncle

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their roles as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru respectively in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series pic.twitter.com/hqJLE5UcOR — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 29, 2021

The cast also includes two actors who portrayed Luke Skywalker’s aunt and uncle in the prequel trilogy. Fans believe this points to the possibility of big reveals about Luke Skywalker’s childhood in the series.

Joel Edgerton most recently starred in The Vow on HBO. But in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, he’s listed by IMDb as portraying Owen Lars, who helped raise Luke Skywalker. The actor last appeared on on Revenge of the Sith. He and co-star Bonny Piesse were given Luke Skywalker by Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of the movie when Luke was just a baby.

He was also in Attack of the Clones.

Revenge Of The Sith Ending [1080p]Star Wars Episode 3 "Revenge of the Sith" 2016-12-06T00:19:36Z

Bonnie Piesse most recently starred in The Vow on HBO. She previously starred as Beru Lars, who helped raise Luke Skywalker. She was with Edgerton for that final scene in Revenge of the Sith. Piesse was also in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

The Series Boasts a Star-Studded Lineup

The cast lineup includes the following, StarWars.com announced.

Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, whom he portrayed in the Star Wars prequels.

Hayden Christensen is also returning as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker. He’s starred in quite a few productions since his Star Wars title role, including 22 episodes of Higher Ground in 2000.

Moses Ingram is perhaps best known for her role as Jolene on The Queen’s Gambit. Her character hasn’t been named yet for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Kumail Nanjiani is well-known for his role on Silicon Valley as Dinesh, but he will also be starring in Marvel’s The Eternals, and portrays Jesus on Bless the Harts. He was a frequent guest on Portlandia and voiced several characters on Adventure Time. He was also Amir on Newsreaders, Pindar on Franklin & Bash, Zakir on Burning Love, and more. His character in Obi-Wan Kenobi hasn’t been named yet.

Indira Varma from Game of Thrones is a featured cast member who was announced early before the full lineup was released.

Rupert Friend‘s character hasn’t been named yet. He is perhaps best known for his role as Pete Quinn on Homeland. His roles also include Strange Angel (Ernest Donovan), The Death of Stalin, Hitman: Agent 47, To Write Love on Her Arms, The Kid, The Last Legion, and more.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.‘s character hasn’t been named yet. His credits include Swagger (Ike), Just mercy, Long Shot, Den of Thieves, Ingrid Goes West, and more. Many fans might be interested in knowing that his father is Ice Cube, HipHopDx reported. His acting debut involved portraying his dad in Straight Outta Compton.

Sung Kang‘s character hasn’t been named yet. His credits include Lisey’s Story (Dan), Power (John Mak), We Can Be Heroes, Gang Related (Tae Kim), MADtv (President Gin Kew Yan Chun Yew Nee), and more.

Simone Kessell‘s character hasn’t been named yet. The actress who was raised in New Zealand has a long list of credits include Reckoning (Paige), Pine Gap (Belle), The Crossing (Rebecca), Of Kings and Prophets (Anohim), Wonderland (Sasha), Terra Nova (Lt. Alicia Washington), and much more.

Benny Safdie‘s character hasn’t been named yet. He was in The Curse, Pieces of a Woman, Good Time, Person to Person, Daddy Longlegs, and a number of shorts. He won Best Actor in 2019 at the Independent Spirit Awards for Uncut Gems. He is also a director.

READ NEXT: How Cosplays Helped Land Fans Roles on The Mandalorian