How to Watch Star Wars The Clone Wars: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Originally released as a film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars was quickly converted into a television show back in 2008. Following the events of Attack of the Clones, this show focuses on the brief gap between live-action movies during the massive conflict between the Galatic Republic and Separatist forces.

Stream The Clone Wars Now

Created by George Lucas, this show produced a variety of stories revolving around the diverse and unique roster of characters in the Star Wars universe. Given this entire show is considered part of the official canon, fans of the films will absolutely want to dive into this show as soon as possible.

How to Stream Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Exclusively on Disney+

The Clone Wars is one of the classic animated Disney Star Wars shows that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can stream The Clone Wars and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device. The service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “The Clone Wars” 5. Start streaming

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes Apple iOS devices, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Overview

Release Date: August 15, 2008-February 2020

Creators: Lucasfilm Ltd, Polygon Pictures

Seasons: 7

Starring: Tom Kane, Matt Lanter, Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Ashley Eckstein

Rating: TV-PG

Synopsis: The Clone Wars follows the events after Attack of the Clones, with the Galactic Republic attempting to battle back the evil Separatist forces. Focusing primarily on Anakin Skywalker, his padawan Ahsoka, and former master Obi-Wan Kenobi, this tv series spans

How Long Is Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

If you plan on watching The Clone Wars then you better be prepared to set a lot of time aside. This series boasts over 121 episodes, with another 12 scheduled to arrive in early February. Each episode runs around 22 minutes long, which means you have dozens upon dozens of hours ahead of you. Once the new season concludes this February, Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be officially over.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Plot

Set during The Clone Wars, this series showcases different moments throughout the conflict. While the show jumps around a lot, the main focus is on the relationship between Anakin Skywalker and his apprentice Ahsoka Tano. This allows us a deeper look into Anakin’s emotional state before he eventually betrays the Jedi and turns to the dark side. The Clone Wars also brings back a number of fan-favorite characters such as Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast

Unlike the live-action films, all of the roles are voiced by different actors and actresses. None of the original cast reprises their parts, so don’t expect Ewan McGregor or Natalie Portman to voice their respective characters. However, the cast does a superb job breathing life into these characters while maintaining the same personalities established in the films.

Tom Kane as the Narrator

Voicing the start of every episode if accomplished voice actor Tom Kane. Acting as the narrator for The Clone Wars, he helps set the scene of every episode and keeps viewers up to speed with the show’s events. Kane has lent his talents to a number of Star Wars properties including The Last Jedi, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Star Wars: Rebels, and the LEGO Star Wars games. Additionally, Kane has worked on The Powerpuff Girls, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and Archer.

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

Taking up the role of the young Jedi Knight, Matt Lanter has appeared in numerous live-action films, animated shows, and video games. He has voiced Anakin Skywalker multiple times in Star Wars: Battlefront II, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Kinect Star Wars, and Star Wars Rebels. Lanter has also performed Vampires Suck, Disaster Movie, Star-Crossed, and Pitch Perfect 3. He will be reprising his role as Anakin in Season 7 of The Clone Wars.

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Portraying the iconic Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi is James Arnold Taylor. Despite the role being commonly associated with Ewan McGregor, Taylor has done a stellar job capturing the essence of what makes this character so important to the Star Wars mythos. He has worked on a number of popular, long-running television shows such as Young Justice, Guardians of the Galaxy, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, LEGO City Adventures, and The Loud House. Video game fans may also recognize Taylor as the original voice of Ratchet in the classic PS2 title, Ratchet & Clank.

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Created specifically for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano is the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker. A young padawan, Ahsoka serves as the audience’s POV (Point of View) character for the show. She has also appeared in Star Wars Rebels but has still yet to ever make show up in any of the live-action films. Ashley Eckstein’s portfolio includes Avengers Assemble, Sofia the First, Ultimate Spider-Man, DC Super Hero Girls, That’s So Raven, and Blue Collar TV.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Spoilers

Since there are a number of big moments throughout Star Wars: The Clone Wars that we strongly suggest you watch this series without any knowledge of spoilers. Throughout the series, we will learn the fates of a number of different characters such as Boba Fett and Darth Maul. Obi-Wan’s love life is explored in later episodes as is Maul’s relationship to The Emperor. The Clone Wars also takes viewers to a number of different planets, both new and old.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Reviews – What the Critics Said

Despite being a television show born from a so-so film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars has immense critical and fan praise. Currently sitting at a 94% from critics and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, this series boasts better reviews than all of the prequel films. With only the first season sitting at 79%, the rest of the series has earned terrific ratings.

Critics often cite the great animation and how effortlessly this show transports viewers into this universe. While still a children’s show, The Clone Wars isn’t afraid to discuss heavy themes or explore dark settings. Villains are more than one-dimensional foes, with the show taking a lot of time to fully flesh out its various antagonists. Star Wars: The Clone Wars has set the standard for what fans expect from a show based-on this iconic franchise.

Where Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fits in the Franchise Pantheon

As stated previous, Star Wars: The Clone Wars takes place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Consider canon, the show has a total of seven seasons all of which are set during the three-year war. There is also a 2D animated series of shorts called Clone Wars Volume One and Two which is set directly after the television show.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trailer

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – ALL TRAILERS ( Seasons 1-7 ) Clone Wars Saved!Thank you to Disney for bringing back the Clone Wars! #clonewarssaved All rights go to Lucasfilm, Cartoon Network, and Disney. 2018-07-21T01:40:35Z

Stream The Clone Wars Now

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Like many Star Wars properties, there are quite a few fascinating stories and moments surrounding its creation. Below are five different Easter Eggs, references, and ways the film impacted popular culture.

1. The Episodes Are Not in Chronological Order Perhaps the most curious aspect of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is that the show was aired out of chronological order. Unlike most television series, the show’s timeline actually starts in the middle of Season 2 and then jumps around throughout the 121 episodes. Because of this, Disney released an official episode order for those wanting to view the show in the “correct order.” If you plan to watch the show, we recommend following their list because it makes the overall stories far more coherent – especially early on.

2. All of the Clone Voices Were Recorded Separately

Unlike the films, The Clone Wars spends a surprising amount of time exploring the various troops involved in the conflict. During the recording, voice actor Dee Bradley Baker would give each clone a different inflection or slight dialogue alterations to make them sound unique. Given the clone troopers are always desperate to stand out, this method made them appear as more than faceless soldiers.

3. Only Six Actors Reprised Their Live-Action Roles in the Show

During the show’s lengthy runtime, so far only six actors have reprised their roles from the films. These were Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Daniel Logan as Boba Fett, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Mathew Wood as General Grevious, Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks, and Pernilla August as Shmi Skywalker. This number could change with the unreleased seventh season, but it’s unlikely. Every other role in the film was recast, even though Hayden Christensen did express interest in voicing Anakin.

4. Plo Koon Has More Screentime Than Most Jedi Council Members

Excluding Yoda, Mace Windu, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon has more screentime than any of the other Jedi Council members. A Kel Dor, Plo Koon was the Jedi who brought Ahsoka to the Jedi Order and feels a deep responsibility for her. He appears throughout the series, despite only showing up for a few minutes in the films. He is director Dave Filnoi’s favorite character and Plo Koon was killed in Revenge of the Sith during the Order 66 execution scene.

5. Anakin and General Grevious Never Meet Face to Face

To adhere to the canon of Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker and General Grevious were never allowed to meet in-person. While the two have battled against one another in space, their first time seeing one another takes place in the opening act of the third prequel film. Inversely, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Grevious fought multiple times, which helped deepen the rivalry between the two generals. This is one of the best examples of how the show tied in the films’ original plot points.

Stream The Clone Wars Now