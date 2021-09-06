Is Starbucks Open or Closed on Labor Day 2021?

If you’re wanting to treat yourself to a delicious coffee or latte, is Starbucks an option on Labor Day, 2021? The good news is yes, many Starbucks locations are open today on Monday, September 6, 2021. However, you’ll want to check with your local store to make sure.

Many Starbucks Locations Are Open on Labor Day, But Check With Your Local Store

Although many Starbucks locations are open on Labor Day, you’ll want to check with your local store to make sure. A representative from Starbucks told Heavy that they recommend customers use either the Starbucks store locator or the Starbucks App to determine exactly what the hours are today for their local stores near them.

A representative previously told Heavy that store hours for Starbucks aren’t set chainwide, so this means that even when most stores are open for a specific holiday, individual stores can still choose if they’re open and what their hours will be.

Select Starbucks stores offer pickup, grab-and-go, and drive-through services, in addition to in-store service. Some locations are also letting customers use the Starbucks App to locate a store, order, and pay ahead. You can then pick up from a barista at the drive-through, door, or counter depending on the store’s individual options.

If you don’t want to visit the store in person, many locations are also offering delivery options. Check your local delivery apps (like Uber Eats) to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. UberEats’ Starbucks page is here. There’s even an option to surprise a friend with an order! DoorDash also has Starbucks delivery in many locations and has its own Starbucks webpage. Postmates, in participating locations, offers Starbucks delivery. Grubhub also delivers from Starbucks in select locations and has a webpage dedicated to the store. Of course, which delivery service is available is going to depend on where you live.

Starbucks Specials

Starbucks doesn’t have any specials specifically for Labor Day. However, there are quite a few seasonal options to choose from if you’re interested.

As of August 24, Starbucks has officially brought its pumpkin products back to the menu. These products include the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Starbucks notes that the latte “combines Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove” and it can be enjoyed hot or iced, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. The cold brew “is crafted with Starbucks Cold Brew, sweetened with vanilla flavored syrup, topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam made with real pumpkin, and dusted with a pumpkin spice topping.”

Starbucks is also offering some themed bakery items, including the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the pumpkin scone across the U.S. Starbucks’ pumpkin loaf is available year-round in U.S. stores.

Starbucks also has a pumpkin personality quiz for you to enjoy called the Pumpkin Love O’Meter. You can take the quiz and then share your results with your friends on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

You can also participate in Starbucks’ rewards program to earn free food and drinks. There are Bonus Star Challenges, Double Star Days, and games to help you earn stars faster toward free food and drinks.

