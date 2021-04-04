Is Starbucks Open or Closed on Easter 2021?

Today is Easter 2021, and whether you’re celebrating at home or spending the holiday with friends and family, you might need to start your day with a pick-me-up from Starbucks. Or you might need a refreshing Starbucks coffee sometime during the day to help keep you going. Is Starbucks open today for Easter Sunday 2021? Can you pick up Starbucks at the drive-through or get your coffee delivered? The answer is yes, many Starbucks stores are open for the Easter holiday today.

Starbucks’ Store Hours Vary for Easter

A representative from Starbucks previously told Heavy that store hours aren’t set chainwide and that although most stores are open on Easter, the hours could vary. This means that it will be best if you check your local store’s hours before heading over. You can find the hours of operation at a Starbucks near you on the Starbucks App or using the Starbucks Store locator.

Hours can vary from store to store. In Austin, for example, some stores are open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and every day, while others are open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Still others open at 5:30 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. And some even don’t open until 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. In California, one store is listed as open from 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., another is 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and others are likewise open different hours. That’s why it’s a good policy to check first, especially on a holiday.

If the store near you is open, select locations are letting customers use the Starbucks App to locate a store, order, and pay ahead. You can then pick up from a barista at the door, at the drive-through, or at the counter depending on the store’s options. Here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering.

Starbucks Delivery Options Are Available

Starbucks stores also offer delivery options. UberEats offers $5 off your first two orders in some locations with code SBXNEW. DoorDash also has Starbucks delivery in many locations. Postmates, in participating locations, is offering SAVE100 for $100 in delivery fee credits for new customers. Grubhub also delivers from Starbucks in select locations. (All promotions are subject to change at any time.)

Starbucks Specials

Starbucks is offering a number of special limited-time drinks for the occasion, along with their menu favorites. Current offers for Spring include the Pineapple Matcha Drink (coconutmilk with matcha tea and a “fruity twist”), Guava Passionfruit Drink (tropical flavors with coconutmilk), the Brown Sugar Oatmeal Shaken Espresso (Blonde Espresso with cinnamon and brown sugar and topped with oatmeal), the Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso (Blonde Espresso, cocoa, malt, and almondmilk), the Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream (a classic), the Nitro Cold Brew (another classic), Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites (made with cage-free eggs and under 250 calories), and Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box (15g of protein and no meat or dairy.)

Remember that specials vary based on location and can end at any time. You can also participate in Starbucks’ rewards program to earn free food and drinks.

