Starbucks Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

If you’re wanting to enjoy Starbucks on Thanksgiving 2021, will the store near you be open? The answer varies depending on your location. Some stores will be open, but not all of them. Read on for more details.

Some Starbucks May Be Open for Thanksgiving, But Not All

A representative from Starbucks confirmed with Heavy that some stores may be open today, but not all. It’s best to confirm with local stores near you first before visiting in order to find out if it’s open today.

The representative told Heavy: “Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator. The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and use contactless payment.”

A representative previously told Heavy that store hours for Starbucks aren’t set chainwide, thus individual stores are free to choose what holiday hours they want.

You can download the Starbucks app on iOS or Google Play via the webpage here. The app also lets you order ahead and pay at participating locations. You can track your Stars and Rewards through the app, whether you paid via a Starbucks Card, cash, or credit card. You can also find local stores and redeem offers through the mobile app.

Select Starbucks stores offer pickup, grab-and-go, and drive-through services, in addition to in-store service.

Many Starbucks locations also have delivery options, in case you don’t want to visit the store in person. Check your local delivery apps to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. UberEats’ Starbucks page is here. There’s even an option to surprise a friend with an order! DoorDash also has Starbucks delivery in many locations and has its own Starbucks webpage. Postmates, in participating locations, offers Starbucks delivery. Grubhub also delivers from Starbucks in select locations. Of course, which delivery service is available is going to depend on where you live.

Starbucks Specials

Starbucks doesn’t have any specials specifically for Thanksgiving. However, there are quite a few seasonal options to choose from if you’re interested.

Starbucks introduced many of its seasonal holiday beverages and food on November 3. These include a Peppermint Mocha (back for its 19th year), a new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte (available hot or iced), an Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Caramel Brulee Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha (available hot, iced and as a Frappucino), and the Chestnut Praline Latte (available hot, iced, and as a Frappucino).

Starbucks’ holiday food offerings include a new Reindeer Cake Pop, a Cranberry Bliss Bar, a Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and a Snowman Cookie.

You can also order festive gifts for friends from Starbucks this year. The options include a Glitter Pink Swirl Cold Cup, a Pink Grid Cold Cup, an Iridescent Tumbler, a Pearl Ombre Tumbler (smaller 8 ounce size), a purple water bottle, a Luster Swirl Mug, and holiday-inspired packaged coffee, along with holiday gift cards.

