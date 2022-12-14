Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Mourned by Wife & 3 Children: ‘Best Husband & Father’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who rose to fame as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide at the age of 40, according to TMZ, leaving fans shellshocked and his family in mourning. He is survived by former “Dancing With the Stars” pro and HGTV host Allison Holker Boss, 34, and their three children. Here’s a look at the family he leaves behind.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Allison Holker Had Just Celebrated Their Anniversary

TMZ was first to report that law enforcement officials informed them that Holker, 34, went to a Los Angeles Police Department station on Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022, to report that Boss had left home the day before without his car, which worried her because it was unlike him. Around 11:15 am Pacific, police were alerted to a shooting at a local hotel, where Boss was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Holker confirmed the tragic news news on December 14 in a statement to People magazine.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she shared. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she continued. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

In 2014, Boss joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a guest DJ. The music lover later became a permanent fixture on the series and a beloved sidekick for the comedian, who has said she’s “heartbroken” over his death.

Both accomplished dancers, the couple met after competing separately on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Holker competed during season 2, while Boss was the runner-up in season four. Though the two met briefly during Holker’s season, PopSugar says they truly connected during season 7, when they were both performing as All-Stars.

The two were married in 2013 and had just celebrated their ninth anniversary on December 10. Holker posted a video montage of wedding photos to commemorate the day, set to Adele’s song “One and Only.”

She wrote, “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU”

The couple frequently posted social media videos of their choreographed, joyful dances together at home, amassing millions of fans on Instagram and TikTok. They also appear together in “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” which premiered on Disney+ on November 25, 2022.

In an Instagram post about their roles in the film, Holker wrote, “Can’t even begin to express just how much of an honor it was to play the role of MOM along side my incredible husband playing DAD!! I grew up performing the nutcracker more times than I can even remember and to come back and be a part of this classic but REIMAGINED was perfect!! And to be able to perform with the love of my life feels like a fairytale!!!”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Allison Holker Were Raising 3 Kids Together

One of the couple’s biggest joys was raising their kids. They had Zaia, 3, and Maddox, 6 together, and Boss was a highly involved stepdad to Weslie, 14, whom Holker had with an ex-fiancé.

On October 27, Boss posted a video montage of the kids on Instagram and wrote, “Boss fam kids edition. And yes tears were starting to stream as I was looking through these photos. They grow up too fast”

In another post on Thanksgiving, he wrote, “Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life. Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours.”

Having kids was always a dream for Boss. Holker told Us magazine in 2020 that “three weeks into dating,” she asked him if he wanted to have kids and he replied that he’d love to have seven or eight. But the DJ changed his tune after witnessing their son Maddox’s birth.

“I witnessed childbirth and that number dropped drastically for me,” Boss quipped. “It was like, ‘Oh, never mind. Actually, however many you want to have.'”

At the time, the couple hadn’t decided if they wanted to have more kids.

“We just want to make sure that all of our kids always have enough attention to feel fully loved,” Holker said in the joint interview with Boss. “I would never want a kid to feel like we don’t have enough attention to be at their activities, so that’s the thing that we consider. We’ll see how it goes.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is Also Survived By His Mom & Other Relatives

In addition to his wife and children, additional family members are grieving his death, including his mom, Connie Boss Alexander. On her son’s 40th birthday on September 29, she wrote a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOOBOO! (I get to use it at each milestone don’t fuss at me),” she wrote. “Scrolling through, realizing any picture is inadequate to describe the happiness and pride I feel on today. All the professional accomplishments not withstanding, what strikes me more is the man you have become…from a son and brother, to a husband and father.. I couldn’t have envisioned a better journey.. Not always easy but oh the outcome is….everything! I thank God for the gift of you and for the #40 years He has covered, protected and blessed you through! To all the tomorrows and the next 40…Let’s Go!”

Boss returned the favor on October 12, posting a tribute on her birthday.

The Alabama native wrote, “Everyone help me wish @ladycalexa MY MOM A HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! Mom thank you for life and thank you for love. Love you to the moon and back and back again. Happy birthday!!!!”

Days before his death, he also shared a photo of his grandfather, Eddy Boss, in celebration of his birthday on December 9.

He wrote, “Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you! IG fam help me wish him happy birthday @mreb38 #OGBoss”

The family has not yet announced funeral arrangements.