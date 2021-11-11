Does Subway Offer Free Sandwiches on Veterans Day 2021?

Happy Veterans Day 2021! If you’re interested in taking advantage of a military discount today for a free meal, you may be wondering if Subway is offering free sandwiches for Veterans Day this year. If you’re looking for a free sandwich, Subway is not offering a nationwide Veterans Day special today. However, there is an ongoing online promotion today that anyone can participate in.

Subway on Veterans Day 2021

Subway did not respond to a message from Heavy inquiring about whether they would have any chainwide Veterans Day specials this year. However, The Military Wallet reported that Subway was not offering military specials on Veterans Day or Memorial Day this year, or offering general chain-wide military discounts.

Some local Subway restaurants, however, may choose to offer deals at their own discretion. The Military Wallet reported that Subway shared on social media that because restaurants are individually owned and operated, some franchises or team members may choose to offer military discounts at individual stores. You can find the Subway closest to you using this Subway locator.

A few potential local deals have been shared online for Veterans Day. These are not guaranteed, so you’ll have to ask your local restaurant if any specials are in effect. A few examples are below.

A post about a Subway in Meriden, Connecticut, in the Positively Meriden Facebook group noted that one location might be offering a free six-inch sandwich with proof of ID and 20% off for other patrons.

A local subway in a Coal Township Walmart in Pennsylvania had a sign, shared by a patron on Facebook, sharing that veterans with proper ID would receive a free six-inch sandwich and a 20 ounce drink.

Another patron shared that a Subway in Spencer was planning to offer a free six-inch meal deal to veterans.

Please note that any deals may change at any time. However, even though there is not a chainwide discount for veterans today, there’s a chance that a local Subway might offer a discount. You’ll need to inquire to find out if that’s the case near you.

Subway Is Offering Regular Discounts Today

Although Subway is not offering a chainwide military discount for Veterans Day, the sandwich chain is offering other specials at participating locations.

The site’s website noted that participating restaurants are offering “Buy One Footlong, Get One 50% Off” when ordering online or through the new Subway app. Limit one per order.

For a limited time, select areas are also offering a $0 delivery fee for orders made through the Subway App or Subway.com.

With the code TENOFF75, you can get 10% off a $75+ catering order for a limited time. Not available with third-party delivery.

If you join Subway’s MyWay rewards program, you can also earn points as you eat. You’ll get a $2 reward for every 200 tokens, and sometimes you’ll have a chance to earn bonus tokens. You’ll also get a surprise on your birthday and some extra surprises during the year, along with exclusive deals. You can use a digital wallet to scan to pay and earn tokens easily. Exclusive deals are also sometimes offered for rewards members. Subway has a special for a limited time where new members will earn 3x tokens during their first week of membership.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies