This ‘Survivor’ Castaway Also Appeared on ‘Shark Tank’

A few years after filming Survivor: South Pacific, castaway Edna Ma stopped by another reality show — ABC’s Shark Tank. Read on to find out how her pitch went and what else she’s been up to since her time on both shows.

Ma Pitched BareEASE for Bikini Waxing

According to Shark Tank Blog, Dr. Ma (Ma is a board-certified anesthesiologist) was on Shark Tank season five, episode six where she pitched BareEASE, a combination numbing cream and underwear that people can use before they get their bikini areas waxed.

It was described as a numbing kit designed to “prepare your bikini area by anesthetizing and moisturizing the skin so you can have as painless of a bikini waxing experience as possible.”

Dr. Ma asked the sharks for $50,000 for a 20 percent stake in the company. She tried to sweeten the deal with “Numb Nuts,” the cream for men who want to keep their bikini area manscaped. But even with that added bonus product, none of the sharks bit.

Despite that, the publicity from Shark Tank landed Ma some investment money from a private equity firm, she told Idea Mensch in an interview.

She also told them that she loved bringing two different ideas into one, whether it was with BareEASE or her children’s books.

“For example, with BareEASE, I brought the pre-op numbing technique in children to the beauty/waxing/hair removal world. With my children’s books, I am attempting to make Chinese easier for non-native speakers to learn with their children,” said Ma.

However, it looks like BareEASE is perhaps no longer operational because the products are gone from all of the sites where they were once sold.

Ma Is Now the Headmistresses of a Children’s Academy

In addition to still working as an anesthesiologist, Ma is now the headmistress at the Edna Ma Prep Academy where she homeschools her two children, she told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview.

She also said that she and Benjamin “Coach” Wade are tight from their season playing together.

“I also keep in touch with Coach on a regular basis. As controversial as he is, I recognize and appreciate that he’s the main reason I wasn’t eliminated before the merge. I think he probably would have played his cards differently knowing what he knows now. (I did sense that the production team wanted a returning player to win. This is only my personal observation based on the questions the production team asked as they prepared us for final Tribal Council). Coach invited me to his wedding in 2013, but unfortunately, I could not attend because that was the week I was filming for Shark Tank,” she said.

Ma also said she’d go back on Survivor in a heartbeat, but she does have one suggestion for how to improve things for the castaways — more challenges.

“One suggestion would be more challenges! Sometimes two or three days would elapse before a challenge day. Those were so much fun! Being at camp was very boring and there were lots of chores that weren’t equally distributed,” said Ma.

Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

