‘Survivor’: What Happened to Terry Deitz’s Son Who Was Hospitalized?

On this date five years ago, October 28, 2015, an episode of Survivor: Cambodia, the 31st season of the show, aired where Jeff Probst had to deliver terrible news to one of the players. He came to camp to tell Terry Deitz that Deitz’s son Danny had been hospitalized. In case you don’t remember what happened, here are the details and an update on how his son is doing.

Probst Woke Deitz Up and Told Him It Was Serious and He Needed to Go Home

On season 31, episode six, “Bunking With the Devil,” the episode opened with Probst coming to the Ta Keo tribe’s camp to tell Terry Deitz, the retired U.S. Navy pilot who previously played on Survivor: Panama, that his son, Danny, was in the hospital.

Probst woke Deitz up in the tribe’s shelter and said that he needed to talk to him right away.

“I just got a phone call from your wife and your son, Danny, he’s in the hospital. Both your wife and the doctor think that it’s serious enough that you should go home to be involved,” said Probst, as Deitz looked stunned. “I know this is a shock, waking you up in the middle of the night. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t serious.”

“No question,” said Deitz. “I’ll go back, grab my bag and tell ’em. Then we’ll go.”

Back with the tribe, Deitz told them about his son and they all gave him hugs and said goodbye.

“I appreciate all you guys and everything. You’ve helped me follow through another dream, I couldn’t have done it with finer people,” he told them as he left.

In a private interview, fellow tribemate Kass McQuillen teared up as she said, “I think you have to be a parent to understand how devastating it would be to be out here and get a call that your child is sick and you need to get home… I just can’t imagine. To have someone have to go home like this, it’s worse than a medi-vac, it’s worse than anything you can imagine in Survivor. It’s just a reminder of how quickly things can change.”

Danny Eventually Needed a Heart Transplant

According to a video from Boston Children’s Hospital, in the spring of 2015, 16-year-old Danny started experiencing trouble breathing, losing weight, and becoming fatigued just walking up the stairs. He sought medical attention where he was diagnosed with a rare genetic form of cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle.

Danny eventually needed a heart transplant. He underwent several open-heart surgeries and eventually a successful transplant.

“He’s been given a second chance. We are overjoyed at all the support that we got from our town, all the support we got, not only from the people that were on this season of Survivor but everybody has chimed in sending prayers and thoughts,” said Deitz, adding, “It would have been impossible to get this done without that.”

Danny eventually graduated high school and began attending college in San Diego. He also told FOX 61 that he has a burgeoning modeling career, posing for Sperry and Mercedes. He is now a junior at California State University, Chico, class of 2022.

In 2019, Deitz tweeted about his son, “Love your kids like there’s no tomorrow. Literally, the best thing I’ve ever accomplished.”

