PHOTOS: CBS Announces ‘Survivor 42’ Cast

On Wednesday, CBS officially dropped the cast list, photos, and videos for the 18 contestants who will be competing on “Survivor 42,” which will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS Wednesday, March 9 with a special, two-hour premiere.
The Cast of ‘Survivor 42’
CBS announced that, like season 41, the game will start off with three tribes of six, for a total of eighteen players, and will be shot over a shortened period of 26 days, instead of the usual 39. In their press release for the show, CBS stated that the cast of “Survivor 42” “are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game; but the ultimate goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast.”
Also like “Survivor 41,” this cast sees three Canadian contestants (one of whom was born in the States but now resides in Quebec), and one foreign-born contestant (Hai Giang, who is originally from Vietnam).
To watch each castaway’s one-minute introductory video, click on their name.
The cast is as follows:
Name: Chanelle Howell
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Name: Daniel Strunk
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
Name: Drea Wheeler
Age: 35
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant
Name: Hai Giang
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist
Name: Jackson Fox
Age: 48
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker
Name: Jenny Kim
Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director
Name: Jonathan Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner
Name: Lindsay Dolashewich
Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
Name: Lydia Meredith
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
Name: Marya Sherron
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Name: Maryanne Oketch
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student
Name: Mike Turner
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter
Name: Omar Zaheer
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
Name: Rocksroy Bailey
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Name: Romeo Escobar
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
Name: Swati Goel
Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student
Name: Tori Meehan
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist
Name: Zach Wurtenberger
Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student
CBS also described the upcoming season as “one of the most intense versions of ‘Survivor’ ever,” and said that there will be a “return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.”
Apparently, the castaways will face a “faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach,” and the challenges will “force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game.”
Be sure to catch the two-hour premiere on CBS when it premieres 8 p.m. Eastern on March 9.
[ JOIN US ] I am making a good salary from home 💵$6580-💵$7065/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone,
Here is I started.…………>> http://www.WorkSite24.com