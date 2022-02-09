PHOTOS: CBS Announces ‘Survivor 42’ Cast

On Wednesday, CBS officially dropped the cast list, photos, and videos for the 18 contestants who will be competing on “Survivor 42,” which will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS Wednesday, March 9 with a special, two-hour premiere.

The Cast of ‘Survivor 42’

CBS announced that, like season 41, the game will start off with three tribes of six, for a total of eighteen players, and will be shot over a shortened period of 26 days, instead of the usual 39. In their press release for the show, CBS stated that the cast of “Survivor 42” “are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game; but the ultimate goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast.”

Also like “Survivor 41,” this cast sees three Canadian contestants (one of whom was born in the States but now resides in Quebec), and one foreign-born contestant (Hai Giang, who is originally from Vietnam).

To watch each castaway’s one-minute introductory video, click on their name.

The cast is as follows:

Name: Chanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Name: Daniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Name: Drea Wheeler

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Name: Hai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Name: Jackson Fox

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Name: Jenny Kim

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Name: Jonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Name: Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Name: Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Name: Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Name: Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Name: Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Name: Omar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Name: Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Name: Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Name: Swati Goel

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Name: Tori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Name: Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

CBS also described the upcoming season as “one of the most intense versions of ‘Survivor’ ever,” and said that there will be a “return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.”

Apparently, the castaways will face a “faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach,” and the challenges will “force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game.”

Be sure to catch the two-hour premiere on CBS when it premieres 8 p.m. Eastern on March 9.