‘Survivor 43’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 9/28/2022

After the special, two-hour premiere of “Survivor 43” last week, viewers saw the sad (and somewhat nebulous) elimination of Morriah Young of Baka. As a result, the season is already down to 17 castaways, and it’s now time to find out who will be going next.

Episode 2 – which is an unusual 90-minute special – is called “Lovable Curmudgeon,” and its description reads, “An unexpected storm hit hard and fast and kept tribes shivering all night in their shelters. Also, one castaway puts their tribe at risk of going to tribal council after failing to pull their weight in the challenge.”

I, for one, can’t wait to discover who this “lovable curmudgeon” is, and who will be the target of their tribe’s wrath by the end of the night. Let’s dive in.

All times Eastern.

8:10 – After returning from Tribal Council, Owen apologizes to Baka if it seemed like he was freaking out; rest assured, however, his trust in the tribe is now restored. Somehow, the possibility of eating worms for breakfast is brought up…yuk.

Baka undergoes a horrific storm overnight, leaving many of their contestants battered. “That was the roughest night I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Sami says, adding that the tribe basically couldn’t sleep because they were so wet. Mike describes it as a “beating,” and says the wind was upward of 40 mph. Physically, it’s getting difficult for him, and Owen is even worried Mike might not be able to make it. No doubt the storm has indeed beaten him, and now, especially given his age, he’s worried about becoming a liability to his tribe.

On Vesi, Dwight (who, reminder: lost his vote last episode) and Jesse see Justine and Noelle as a tight pair; while Jesse sees himself as tight with Nneka, and Cody. However, since the latter two are also a pair, he wants to drag Dwight into the alliance. Dwight likes Jesse, but is hesitant about Cody; nonetheless, everyone’s starting to get annoyed by Justine, who seems to have a visceral – and borderline annoying – fear of spiders. I don’t know if this girl knew what show she was applying for…

8:20 – On Coco, Karla runs through her alliance possibilities: while she’s real tight with the girls, and has (kind of) roped James in, she also notices the tight bond between Geo and Ryan and wonders whether she should go with them instead.

While he and Ryan run off together, Geo reflects on his past; his conservative Peruvian parents threw him out of their home when he was 18 after he came out as gay. He was forced onto the streets, and, while he was shelter-hopping, reveals he even considered suicide. However, he chose life, and he’s proud of it, especially now that he’s on “Survivor!” “I am not gonna let anything or anyone get in my way,” he says of the new opportunity life gave him. Ryan also feels their bond, even saying that it feels like they knew each other before the game.

On Vesi, Cody reveals where he drew his “LIVIN'” philosophy from: his friend, Devon Yaddof, developed cancer and died in high school, but not before losing his leg (which gives him an unusual connection to Noelle).

And now, we have a title reveal…it’s OWEN! Apparently, his friends at home describe him has a “lovable curmudgeon,” though he’s trying to keep the “curmudgeon” part under wraps. While he carries a pot of water back to camp, his tribemates search for an idol. While strategizing with Jeanine, Elie analogizes the boys on her tribe (minus Mike) to her children: “Sami is my first born and he came out really independent,” she says, while Owen is “like my baby boy, my second born; even though he’s older, he needs a lot more attention.”

She and Jeanine consider which of the two they should bring in to be their third; however, they seemed to make a crucial mistake in leaving the boys alone, as Sami is onto them: he suggests to Mike and Owen that the three of them unite. Though the others are more nervous about making alliances in such a small tribe so quickly, they do see the advantage. “We wouild be stupid to lose to them,” Sami says.