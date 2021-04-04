Target Easter Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Easter 2021! If you’re needing to get some last-minute Easter goodies, then you’re likely wondering what grocery stores are open near you. Is Target open or closed today? Unfortunately, we have some bad news if you were wanting to shop at Target today.

Target Is Not Open on Easter

Target is not open on Easter. This isn’t unusual for the chain. In fact, it typically isn’t open for the Easter holiday.

A Target representative told Heavy: “Target stores will be closed on Easter.”

Many other grocery stores and chains, including Walmart, are open. So if you need something today, try a Walmart near your or a different grocery chain that might be open today. If you’re looking to get your groceries delivered, then check out Shipt or Instacart. The apps will tell you if your preferred store is offering grocery deliveries today.

If you don’t need your groceries today though, Target will be open again tomorrow for its regular business hours.

Target Is Offering COVID-19 Vaccines in Some Limited Locations

Target has been working with CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at some of its in-store CVS pharmacies. But you have to schedule these appointments through CVS’ website.

Target’s COVID-19 page reads: “Through our longstanding partnership with CVS, more than 1,700 Target stores currently have a CVS pharmacy inside and administer flu shots every year. As states continue to determine final timing and prioritization for frontline and essential workers and the HHS determines where to allocate vaccines for the public, CVS will evaluate these locations for offering the vaccine to our team members and guests in the future. Like many companies, we’re building plans to roll this out safely, working closely with our partners and listening to guidance from public health officials so that we’re ready to support vaccine distribution efforts.”

The site also notes: “Target is working in close partnership with CVS to provide dressing rooms within our stores for CVS to administer coronavirus vaccines, following state and federal guidelines. Head to CVS.com to determine your eligibility and see if there’s a location near you currently offering the vaccine. We’re also working with state health departments to support community-driven vaccination initiatives as they arise. Currently, we are supporting community vaccination sites outside or adjacent to the following Target locations, and guests should contact these groups for information on registration and vaccination appointments: Our Somerville, MA store, operated by Cambridge Health Alliance and the Massachusetts Department of Health.”

To find the closest CVS Pharmacy at a Target near you, you can check the locator here. However, not all of these locations are going to be distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Visit CVS’ website here and scroll down to the map that shows vaccine availability to see if CVS stores in your region are offering vaccinations by appointment. If your state is on that list, click on your state. You’ll then see details on who is eligible for CVS vaccinations, which cities are offering them, and whether the city is fully booked or not.

