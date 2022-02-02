‘Teen Mom’ Alum Welcomes Baby Girl

“Teen Mom 3” alum Alex Sekella has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Tim Peters, according to People. This marks her second child.

On February 1, 2022, Sekella announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I would like to introduce ALTHEA MEREDITH PETERS Born 1.30.22 5:12 am 7.12lbs 18.5” long.” The social media post featured an adorable photo of her newborn, Althea, in a pink onesie.

Fans first met Sekella in 2012, during the fourth season of “16 and Pregnant.” She went on to appear in “Teen Mom 3.”

News of Althea’s birth comes on the heels of another big announcement: One week ago, Sekella officially adopted her daughter, 10-year-old Arabella, whom she shared with her ex, Matt McCann.

Sekella captioned the Instagram celebrating Arabella’s adoption: “It has been a VERY VERY LONG process but we can finally say Arabella is a PETERS!!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sekella Opened up About Her Ex

In August 2013, Sekella opened up about her relationship with their ex. Discussing McCann, she said:

I haven’t spoken to Matt [McCann] in over a year. He was stupid and lied to my face about multiple things that he was doing. Dealing with an addict is so hard. I was so confused on what to do because I wanted to be there for him and his family when it all happened. But at the same time, I don’t want Arabella anywhere near that. So you sort of get stuck in the middle.

As highlighted by Us Weekly, Sekella became engaged to her current husband, Tim Peters, in December 2018.

She posted the engagement to Instagram, writing, “A few days ago this incredible man asked me to be his wife. @timpeters24 #happilyeverafter.”

Sekella Today

In 2015, Sekella spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup; the interview took place about two years since “Teen Mom 3” had aired.

In the words of the outlet, Sekella had succeeded in maintaining a “much lower profile” after leaving the “Teen Mom” franchise.

Discussing the filming process while she was part of the show, she said, “It is a very stressful process to go through.”

At the time of the interview, Arabella was living with Sekella in Pennsylvania. The mother of two told the outlet, “There is very little communication. Almost a year ago he moved out of state but he has called to speak to Arabella. From what he has told me he is catching up on child support and working toward being a better father.”

In 2015, Teen Mom Junkies reported that McCann was living in Idaho with his fiance; the two were expecting a baby boy in January 2016.

Sekella told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup: “She started Pre-Kindergarten in March and has been doing dance classes and gymnastics,” Alex said. “She is most definitely turning into Little Miss Personality!”

Sekella is not one of the cast members involved in “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” The show, which premiered in early January 2021, does feature her former co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones. Surprise guest Farrah Abraham also showed up for the fun, as documented on the February 1, 2022, episode.