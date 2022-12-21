Amber Portwood Snaps at Dr. Drew Pinsky

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood seemed to snap at host Dr. Drew Pinsky during the reunion for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which aired on December 20. The celebrity psychologist was trying to obtain clarity from Portwood, but the “Teen Mom” star rebuffed Pinsky’s questioning.

“Amber, I gotta be honest with you,” Pinsky started. “You’re being a little bit unclear and…”

Portwood cut Pinsky off before he could finish his statement. “No, I’m being clear,” she interjected.

Pinsky seemed tongue-tied.

The first part of the reunion didn’t feature Portwood’s story, so viewers have to wait until next week to see what she has to say about her life.

But while Portwood was on the stage she offered some advice to her co-star, Leah Messer. Messer just ended her engagement to Jaylan Mobley after a year of dating. Portwood said that must be “so damn hard” to deal with, and she commended Meesser for coming to the reunion.

Fans might not find out too much information about the split. Messer reportedly signed an NDA, or nondisclosure agreement, so she can’t legally speak about the breakup.

Portwood Said She’s ‘Jumping Hoops’ For James

Portwood lost custody of her 4-year-old son, James, in July, but she’s willing to do whatever she has to do to see her son.

Right now, that means flying from Indiana to California to visit her son. Portwood’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, moved to The Golden State after he was awarded gull guardianship so he could be close to his family.

When The Sun caught up with Portwood at Los Angeles Airport, she said she was doing well.

“I’m doing everything. I’m jumping through those hoops. And I’m almost finished jumping through those hoops. Thank god,” she told The Sun.

The “Teen Mom” star didn’t feel like she “lost” her son.

“I mean, I have him,” Portwood told The Sun. “It’s just going to be so different compared to what I’ve been used to.”

Portwood is also the mother to 14-year-old Leah, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

Briana DeJesus Walks Off Stage

Briana DeJesus walked off the reunion stage when Pinsky announced that Ashley Jones would be joining the cast on the stage.

“Ashley’s gonna sit down and we’re gonna be all good,” Pinsky said.

But DeJesus didn’t feel safe.

“I feel like this setup is not what I wanted to because I don’t feel comfortable,”

“I just thought I could do it, but no I can’t,” DeJesus said in the green room. “I can’t. It’s just major anxiety, and this is my first time seeing her and I don’t think I can keep my composure.”

“I just can’t be next to her,” DeJesus added. “I can’t do it.”

DeJesus and Jones got into an altercation while filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” Both girls — and their mothers — were sent home. Jones was accused of spitting on DeJesus and DeJesus was accused of throwing a glass at Jones.

Jade Cline, who walked off the stage to be with DeJesus, agreed with her friend.

“That’s what I was thinking, it’s just so not comfortable and f**ked up,” Cline said. “We’re sitting there with all of these feelings.”