Amber Portwood Insults Kristina Shirley in Major Blowup

The gloves are off in the feud between Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. A preview for the highly anticipated reunion showed Amber insulting Kristina to Gary.

“Your wife is absolutely horrible,” Amber tells her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Leah. Gary reacting by laughing at his ex’s accusation. The reunion was filmed in early February, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

It’s a drastic change than what viewers watch unfold between the trio on Teen Mom OG. In the Season 9 finale of the MTV series, Amber admitted to missing Leah, Gary and Kristina, but a quarrel between the co-parents ignited when Kristna and Gary referred to Amber as their teenage daughter at the beginning of the season. Since then Amber has accused Gary of being unfaithful to Kristina and called them “two-faced liars.”

MTV shared the teaser via social media on April 13 and most fans sided with Gary and Kristina.

“‘Your wife if horrible’ well Leah turned out amazing being raised by her,” one viewer tweeted.

“Unfortunately i don’t think gary will ever go off on amber just for the sake of leah and so amber won’t have another reason not to see leah Disappointed face,” another said.

A third fan added: “I hope Gary pops off! I’d be pissed.”

Amber Wishes Leah Understood Her Better

This season of #TeenMomOG may be over, but get ready for a JAW-DROPPING Reunion special! 😱 It all begins with Part 1 next Tuesday on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/OoGjzBtgw9 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 14, 2021

Even though Leah has put distance between herself and her mother, Amber hasn’t apologized for letting her daughter down. Instead, she has made excuses and tried to get Leah to understand where she is coming from, or dismissed Leah’s concerns by saying she’s too young to understand.

During a conversation with MTV producer Townsend Hart, Amber got emotional while reliving her own childhood trauma. Both her parents battled alcoholism and Amber was left in the middle, with her mother kicking her out of their home when she was 15.

She remembered her father, Shawn Portwood Sr., calling the police one night when Amber threatened to leave. “I said to the police officers, ‘I don’t want to f***ing be here. He’s an alcoholic and he’s dying,'” she told Townsend.

“And my dad looked over and he said, ‘I’m sorry, Amber. I’m very sorry,’” she added.

Now that Amber has a strained relationship with her own daughter she can understand where her father was coming from. “I wish that [Leah] would feel the same way,” Amber said. “She doesn’t.”

Amber Blames Gary & Kristina for Her Strained Relationship with Leah

Throughout the season Gary and Kristina have tried to encourage Leah to reach out to Amber, but the preteen said she wasn’t ready. While speaking with his mother Carol Zizak, Gary admitted that he’s in the middle of their feud.

“It’s a very hard situation that I’m going through right now,” he explained. “Amber and I co-parent a beautiful young kid. We had Leah’s birthday party and afterward Leah was a little upset that she didn’t come so Leah wants time for herself and space.”

“Then Amber got upset with us thinking it was something that we were doing or saying so it’s been an ongoing thing,” Gary continued. “But she needs her mom even though she might not know it or think it.”

To find out what happens at the reunion, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

