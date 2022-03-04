Amber Portwood’s Ex Responds to Claims He ‘Forced’ Drugs on Her

Matt Baier, who was engaged to “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood, denied claims that he forced her to do drugs.

Portwood opened up about her life in her new memoir, “So, You’re Crazy Too,” but Baier claimed his ex was changing the facts.

“Amber knows the truth… Does anyone really believe if those stories we actually true that Amber Portwood would wait five years to tell them?” Baier wrote to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Portwood and Baier met after she was released from prison in November 2013. She spent less than two years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in 2012, CNN wrote.

“She took her parole very seriously and spent 90% of her time on the couch watching TV. In fact, even when she completed parole she wasn’t in any way a party girl,” Baier told The Ashley.

“I find her revisionist history of events interesting to say the least,” Baier added. “Amber knows quite well what the truth is and if she thinks telling stories to improve her public image is what she needs to do then I wish her nothing but the best.”

Portwood and Baier were together from 2013 to 2017. The couple appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition,” to save their relationship, but Portwood ended their engagement after a lie detector test determined Baier had made “sexual advances” toward other women.

Portwood is the mother of two children. She shares her 13-year-old daughter, Leah, with high school boyfriend Gary Shirley and her 3-year-old son, James, with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Portwood Said Baier ‘Forced’ Her to Take Hydrocodone

Portwood, 31, opened about her past “struggle” with opioid addiction and how she tried to maintain her sobriety.

“I was doing the best I could staying away from the amount of drugs that had messed up my life so badly before jail, and my fiancé knew it was a daily struggle for me,” she wrote in her memoir, per The Ashley. “I think the biggest red flag in our relationship was when he forced a hydrocodone in my mouth.”

Though she didn’t mention Baier by name, however, he was her first public boyfriend after she was released from prison.

“I guess depressed Amber wasn’t enough for him. When I said I had given up pills, he shoved a pill down my throat,” Portwood wrote, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “If that isn’t true love, I don’t know what is.”

Fans Didn’t Know Who to Believe

In a discussion on Reddit, social media users weren’t sure who was telling the truth: Baier or Portwood.

“How is it that I believe both of them but at the same time I don’t believe either one 🤔,” read one popular comment.

“Matt is a lot of things but I don’t believe this I know we have to believe every victim but with Amber being a abuser herself it’s difficult to fully believe her 100%,” said on social media user.

Some people suspected the truth would remain a mystery. “Both liars! We will never hear the full truth. We do know Amber isn’t one to just let a man hold her down soooo🙄 forced a pill down her throat.. does she really think people over the age of 15 will believe that?” they said.