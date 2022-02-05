Amber Portwood Reveals She Attempted Suicide at 11 Years Old

On February 3, The Sun released an exclusive first look at “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood’s new book, “So, You’re Crazy Too?”

The explosive tell-all will be released on February 22 and features details about the MTV star’s troubled childhood.

Amber Tried to Commit Suicide at 11

In an exclusive first-look at the tell-all obtained by The Sun, Amber speaks candidly about the first time she tried to kill herself by hanging when she was 11 years old.

“I tried to kill myself when I was eleven years old,” she wrote. “The truth is, I don’t know why I did it; I was probably too young to know.”

“I woke up on the floor. I don’t know how much time had passed, but I was in terrible pain. My side and neck were hurting very badly,” she continued.

The MTV star wrote that in retrospect, it’s clear she was struggling with a mental illness, but she didn’t know it at the time.

“I just felt like I didn’t want to live anymore. As I look back now, it is clear I was already suffering from mental illness,” the 31-year-old revealed.

“At the time, it just felt like heaviness and, as a small child without the wisdom of age and desperately looking for a solution to the problem, hanging myself seemed like the only way out. I just wanted the pain to end,” she continued.

Amber Began Using Drugs at Age Nine

In the exclusive first look published by The Sun, the “16 and Pregnant” alum also opened up about her past drug use, revealing she began using drugs at nine years old.

“When I was nine years old, I tried my first opioid and it was the best feeling in the world,” she wrote. “My first taste of drugs was a quarter of an OxyContin. After that, I did drugs on a pretty regular basis all through my adolescence.”

The mother-of-two shared that her drug use escalated in middle school, revealing that she and her friends would raid their parents’ medicine cabinets and pop a few pills to make their days at school “more exciting.”

Amber on Where She Stands With Ex Gary Shirley

Over the years, Amber has struggled to maintain a healthy relationship with her ex Gary Shirley with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter, Leah.

The two have not always seen eye-to-eye, but Amber recently revealed to E! News that she and Gary are currently in a good place.

In November 2021, “Teen Mom” fans watched Amber storm offstage after Gary shared that Leah had started therapy. But Leah told E! News in January 2022 that the two are currently getting along.

“With me and Gary together, we like to have fun,” she told the outlet. “Half of the time we just talk crap to each other or we get into fights or we are friends with each other. We never know, honestly. It depends on how he wakes up or I wake up—or maybe just how I wake up. I don’t know.”

"Teen Mom: Family Reunion" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.