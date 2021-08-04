‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Opens Up About Substance Abuse

“Teen Mom 2” star Bar Smith said he struggled with alcohol addiction during part two of the season 10B reunion on August 2. The 24-year-old opened up about his substance abuse when asked why he had to wear an ankle monitor after he was arrested for a DUI, The Sun reported.

“It was to make sure that I didn’t consume alcohol while I was battling the case that I was,” he told reunion hosts, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and Nessa Diab. Smith and his partner, Ashely Jones, joined the reunion virtually.

Smith said he was fighting the case at first, but it “ended up not working in my favor” because it was his word against the police.

Having to wear the ankle monitor made him realize that he used alcohol as a crutch.

“So it was pretty much the entire time that I was fighting the case that I had to keep it on because they wanted to make sure that I didn’t access any alcohol, which I was pissed off about in the very beginning,” he said. “It worked out for the best because at the end of the day I do have an addiction, so it worked out to help me get as far away from it as I could.”

The season finale of “Teen Mom 2” concluded with Smith being arrested after Jones’ graduation party. “The MTV crew left the party at 9 p.m. Later that night, police received a call that gunshots were fired. No injuries were reported,” the text added at the end of the episode said. “Bar was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent matter.”

Smith Said He Was Drinking Every Day

When host Diab asked Bar if the ankle monitor helped him “cut down” on his drinking, he said “100%.”

“There was a point when I was drinking every day,” he said. “I realized that I used to drink to get away from everything that I dealt with in my life that wasn’t always publicized all the time. It was a long battle.”

Pinksy asked if Smith was referring to some traumatic incidents from his past and if he was going to trauma therapy.

“Yeah,” he said. “I’ve been diagnosed with a few things.”

Smith Wants to Continue With Therapy

Smith, who shares 3-year-old daughter Holly with Jones, said it was important for him to continue to improve his mental health.

“Certain stuff if a lifelong battle so you want to make sure if you are having any mental health issues whatsoever, don’t walk away from it,” he said. “Don’t undermine it, don’t think it’s something small. Because it’s not and at any moment it can turn into something worse than what you think it could be.”

“I’m still actively going to therapy,” Smith revealed. “We all in therapy in my house,” Jones added.

“I’m gonna stay in it and I actually plan on going to a little bit more of it to try to understand quite a few more things about myself,” Smith continued about seeking counseling.

READ NEXT: Why a ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Was Arrested at a Family Party