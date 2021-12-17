Catelynn Baltierra Slammed for ‘Disgusting’ Update on Daughter

Fans were not pleased with “Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Baltierra when she said she was “devastated” over her daughter’s health. Baltierra spoke exclusively with Celebuzz for the article about baby Rya and teased her youngest daughter’s condition on Instagram.

“Devastated to share this news about Rya and I 💔 thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers 🙏💔 #LinkInBio,” she wrote.

Baltierra deleted and reposted the story several times and disabled the comments on her page so fans couldn’t discuss the story. That didn’t stop them from talking about it on Reddit, where fans admonished the “Teen Mom OG” star for selling the story.

“Ugh, why Catelynn?!” an original poster titled a thread about Baltierra’s Instagram post, filed under “clickbait.”

“The s*** they post for clickbait is disgusting, and it makes me lose hella respect for them as people,” read one of the most popular comments.

“I would never want that bad juju on my baby,” a second person added.

“Putting that energy out about your child is shameful,” another fan wrote.

What Is RSV?

Baltierra, 29, told Celebuzz she was struggling with her mental health and added that Rya, who was born in August 2021, was diagnosed with Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is common and can cause “mild, cold-like symptoms.” It takes about one-to-two weeks for most people to recover, but it can be “serious,” especially for infants and older adults.

“This has been an extremely hard week for me and I always want to be open with my fans about what’s going on in our lives, our children’s lives, and with my mental health as this is a topic I’ve always been open about,” the mother-of-four told Celebuzz. “I’ve really been struggling with my panic disorder this week and it’s not easy. On top of that, Rya got diagnosed with RSV.”

“RSV is a respiratory virus and, as you could imagine, with covid running rampant through the country our heads immediately went there,” she continued. “Luckily it was just RSV and we know she will get better, but watching her have trouble breathing and coughing is not an easy thing to endure as a parent.”

Baltierra Has Been Struggling With Her Anxiety

Baltierra is an advocate for mental health awareness, and told Celebuzz things have been “overwhelming” for her. She wanted to open up about her current situation so other people who are struggling “understand they’re not alone.”

“I know things will get easier — and I know that the world is struggling with so many things right now — but I’m trying to just keep my head up and know that things will improve,” she said.

“I also want to note that my past mental health work has allowed me to manage and control my panic disorder this time around, so I’m so appreciative and thankful for all the hard work I put into improving myself and I encourage anyone who has any type of mental disorder to do the same,” Baltierra added.

