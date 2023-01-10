Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra’s New Home Revealed

“Teen Mom” stars Tyler Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, are on the move. The couple, and their three daughters, have lived in a unique home for the past few years, but now they are ready to set down roots in something new to them. Details on the family’s next home have now emerged, and fans will be eager to see them make it their own.

Tyler & Catelynn Baltierra Have Closed on Their New Home

According to The Sun, Tyler and Catelynn have chosen a 4,296-square-foot home in Michigan located not far from where they already lived, and it seems they very recently closed on the place. Much like the property they are leaving, the Baltierra family will enjoy having quite a bit of land with their new home. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home sits on nearly 6 acres of land, and there is a barn on the property already. This should mean the “Teen Mom” family can continue to care for their large group of pets and animals the girls have been enjoying already. There is also a cabin and a pond on the property as well.

The “Teen Mom” stars spent $435,000 on the home, and so far, their octagon home in Croswell, Michigan has not been listed for sale. Tyler and Catelynn purchased the Croswell home for $220,000 in May 2017. That property actually covered 15 acres, and as Catelynn shared via Cate Magazine, they spent two years renovating the 160-year-old home. The Baltierra’s new house is not new construction, but it does not seem it will need significant renovations and is close to move-in ready.

The New House Provides Plenty of Room to Grow

The new home contains lots of luxurious touches. It was a custom-built property and it has a finished basement along with the main floor and upper level. The main floor has a sitting room, dining room, full bathroom, and laundry room as well as one bedroom and an office. The main floor also contains the large kitchen, which has both a breakfast nook and pantry, along with an island with seating and granite counters. There are wood floors, high ceilings, and crystal chandeliers throughout the home, and the family will surely enjoy all of the space they will have both indoors and out.

The upper level has the master bedroom, with a Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom and a walk-in closet. Two bedrooms and another full bathroom are located on the second floor as well. The finished basement contains a second kitchen and a sizable living room. As The Sun noted, Catelynn explained in a recent TikTok live that the family was looking forward to the finished basement, which will come in handy as the “Teen Mom” family’s girls get older. She also noted, “I need some more usable space” as she explained the family’s decision to move. Catelynn has shown the process of boxing everything up at the current home, and it sounds as if the big move will happen very soon. “Teen Mom” fans will be eager to get a tour from the Baltierras as they get settled, and it seems this will be a big change from the iconic octagon house.