Fans Blast Farrah Abraham for Latest Move Regarding Daughter Sophia: ‘This Will End Badly’

“Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham is receiving major criticism over a new social media post regarding her daughter Sophia. It is not necessarily uncommon for Abraham to be criticized by franchise fans. In the past, fans have blasted the “Teen Mom” star over what she does with her pets, how far she has gone in changing her appearance, and how she handled Sophia’s 13th birthday, among other things. By the looks of things, though, the latest post ruffling feathers may end up prompting some of the most intense feedback Abraham has received lately.

Here’s what you need to know:

Farrah Abraham Promoted a Mental Health Appointment of Sophia’s

On January 30, Abraham shared a video via her Instagram stories that was originally posted on the Instagram feed of Amen Clinics. “New Scan My Brain Episode with @sophialabraham Goes Live Tomorrow,” the caption of the clinic’s post read. Abraham commented on the clinic’s Instagram post by writing, “Excited for Sophia’s 6 month check in! So excited.” The video clip focused on Sophia dealing with depression, which she said started when she was about 8 years old. The “episode” detailing the session with the “Teen Mom” star and her daughter was slated to “premiere” at noon on Tuesday. Franchise fans immediately shared their thoughts, and they had plenty to say.

“Nothing exciting about exploiting a child who repeatedly says she does NOT want to be on camera or exposed all over the web,” one person commented on the Amen Clinic post. “Begging her mom not to embarass her with overexposure but she does it anyway because narcissism,” the critic added, including the hashtag “save Sophia” at the end of the comment.

“Does anyone ever consider that it’s all her mother’s doing… What she has is a mother who has prevented her from living a normal childhood. What she has is a mother who wants attention and will do anything she can, including at the best interests of her daughter, to get it. This poor child should have been saved a long time ago,” commented someone else.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Did not Hold Back

Abraham’s post was shared in the “Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2” Reddit sub too, and it generated a significant amount of commentary.

“Sometimes I feel like such a bad mom. A total failure. Like I shouldn’t have kids, I’m so bad. But then I remember this walking cartoon is a mom and I’m definitely better than her,” one Redditor declared.

“Honestly: denying a child their privacy should be a worldwide crime and send you straight to mandatory parenting classes ASAP,” added another.

“Imagine knowing your child is having mental health troubles and not only insisting on filming it but posting it online for thousands of strangers to witness… It’s her story to tell when she’s ready, not when Farrah wants a fresh round of sympathy and back pats for pretending to have Sophia’s best interests at heart,” someone else detailed.

“This will end badly. That poor child has seen far too much for 14,” suggested another “Teen Mom” fan.

“Poor kid having her mental health monetized as well. Farrah is and always has been a terrible mother,” a separate comment read.