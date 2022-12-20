Briana DeJesus Helped Jade Cline Pick Wedding Dress

Love is in the air for many “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” stars. Cheyenne Floyd just had her wedding featured on the show, and Ashley Jones is planning a wedding of her own. This week, Floyd and Jones’s co-star Jade Cline got one step closer to walking down the aisle when she said “Yes” to her wedding dress surrounded by family and friends in Indianapolis at Marie Gabriel Couture.

“I SAID YES TO THE DRESS 🥹🥰❤️” Cline captioned a video on Instagram confirming her dress has been purchased. While Cline wouldn’t share any looks at her dress on social media to keep the element of surprise, fans are thrilled for the star, who looks as happy as ever on social media.

See who went with Cline to pick out her dress and what fans have to say below.

‘Teen Mom’ Star Jade Cline Picks Out Her Wedding Dress

In attendance to help Jade Cline pick out her wedding dress was her “Teen Mom” co-star Briana DeJesus, who made the trip to Indianapolis from Florida, and commemorated the trip with an Instagram selfie of her and Cline, which DeJesus captioned, “My motherf*****’ soon to be wifey 💗”.

Fellow MTV star Kayla Sessler, while not in attendance, sent her congratulations to Cline in the comments section, writing, “Can’t wait to see it 😍😍😍🥳🥳🥳”, to which Cline replied that Sessler would be getting a sneak peek at the dress.

Many fans also reached out in Cline’s comment section, with one writing, “I hope your mom was there…we luv her! Congrats Jade. We are friends in my head😂😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👏”. Cline’s mother, Christy Smith, was there for the wedding dress shopping, as Cline confirmed when she shared a photo of her and her mother to her Instagram story, where she confirmed that she purchased her dress but that the design was “Top Secret” for the time being.

Fans Wonder Why Jade Cline’s Best Friend Wasn’t There to Help Pick Her Dress

One notable absence from the day that fans took notice of was Cline’s good friend Chau Kieu. One fan asked Cline, “So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to see you guys give your vows! You’re gonna look friggin fierce! 😍😍 😭 But where is Chau!? I’m so used to seeing her in shorts and a rolled up hoodie!” while another added, “Where’s Chau?? I’d assume she’d be standing up !”

While Cline hasn’t directly answered these questions, there hasn’t been any love lost in the friendship publically, and Kieu was out of town in Las Vegas according to her own Instagram story from the day.

Two days prior to the wedding dress fitting, Cline had even posted a photo album to Instagram with Kieu tagged, captioning the post, “Missing my bestfriend extra hard 🥹Come back to Indy asap lol ❤️ I love you em gái”.

Fans got more context in this post’s comments section. When one fan commented, “I hope everything’s ok??!!!” Kieu responded, “no😢 my ass decided to move across the country & now I miss my friend and goddaughter sooo much ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹”, so while the two friends may not see each other as often as they used to with Kieu’s move to Las Vegas permanent, they are still able to keep in touch often, and their relationship is still as good as ever.

