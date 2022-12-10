Beloved TLC Star Officially Ends Her Marriage: Report

It’s over for “Sister Wives” stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, according to a report.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider told In Touch Weekly, adding Janelle “outgrew him.”

The couple has been “spiritually” married since 1993, with Janelle unable to legally marry Kody because she was his second wife. If the rumor is true, Janelle is the second wife to leave Kody. Christine Brown, Kody’s third wife, left Kody in November 2021. Now, Kody is down to two wives: first wife Meri and fourth wife Robyn. Kody legally divorced Meri in September 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt the children she had from her first marriage.

Kody and Janelle talked about their marriage problems during the December 4 episode of “Sister Wives.”

“Look, I’m not someone who throws the towel in on a marriage,” Janelle said. “But it seems almost like there is this gulf now. Especially where he’s like, ‘I want this.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t give you that.’”

Kody agreed there was something wrong with their marriage.

“Is this working for us? Is this working for you? I don’t think you and I know how to be real about things with each other,” he said. “I mean, you gotta know it too. There’s something fundamentally wrong here. Is this just what the human condition is?”

Fans Were Happy About the Rumored Split

Most “Sister Wives” fans were glad to hear that Janelle might have ended her marriage. The news sparked dozens of threads on Reddit. Viewers also suspected that Janelle might have changed her bio on Instagram from “wife and mother of six kids” to “just me.”

“I know I shouldn’t hope for the end of a marriage but Janelle deserves to be happy – whatever that looks like,” one person wrote.

“I hope it’s true. 🤞🤞,” a second said.

Others talked about how the possible breakup would affect Robyn. Someone used the “you can’t sit with us” line from “Mean Girls,” putting Janelle and Christine together and leaving Robyn by herself.

“But for years they offered and Robyn snubbed them,” a user said.

Christine’s Aunt Predicted Janelle Would Leave

Janelle’s possible departure from the family was talked about by Kristyn Decker, Christine’s aunt.

Decker said they haven’t been in a romantic relationship for a long time.

“Married in.. you’re one of the wives but that doesn’t mean we have any husband-wife relationship,” Decker told In Touch Weekly. “And yeah you might be the leader of the family, and you might still be in charge of all the money, but we’re not married.”

“That’s my feeling from everything I’ve seen, watched and heard her say over the years,” Decker told In Touch Weekly about Janelle. “It’s pretty obvious that they haven’t really been together in a very long time. At least, ‘married’ wise.”