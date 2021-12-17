Jenelle Evans’ ‘Painful’ Update After Neurosurgeon Visit

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans asked for prayers from fans after she revealed doctors found tumors on her spine.

The MTV star-turned TikTok influencer revealed in March 2021 that she was diagnosed with syringomyelia, which is when a fluid-filled cyst called syrinx forms on the spinal cord. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can cause pain, headaches, muscle weakness, and stiffness.

In a TikTok on December 6, 2021, Evans shared in the comments section that doctors discovered “hemangiomatas.” The mother-of-three was likely referring to spinal hemangiomas, which are typically asymptomatic and benign.

“Well my cyst keeps growing and I have hemangiomatas [sic] on my vertebrae now that weren’t there six months ago,” she wrote.

More than a week later, Evans announced she might be taking a break from social media because she was in pain.

“Haven’t been feeling great lately. If I take more breaks from social media just know I’m resting,” she wrote via Instagram on December 17, 2021. “I recently found out I have a few tumors in my spine. Some days are better than others, but most days are painful. I love making content but my health is number one. #PrayersPlease.”

Evans, 29, has three children. Her mother, Barbara, has custody of her eldest, 12-year-old Jace, and 7-year-old Kaiser and 4-year-old Ensley live with Evans and her husband, David Eason. Kaiser is from Evans’ relationship with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and Evans shares Ensley with Eason. Also in their home is 13-year-old Maryssa, Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Evans Has Been Open About Her Condition

Since March 2021, when she first revealed she had syringomyelia, Evans has posted multiple videos and TikToks about her condition.

“My neck hurts really bad. And then it just like throws your life off course, especially I have kids here,” she said. “I work from home as well so I have to make sure my bills get paid while I work and I’m gonna have to take time off from doing that.”

“A lot of things are going through my mind right now and I just hope — hopefully — one day I won’t be in pain anymore and it’ll be great,” Evans added.

The North Carolina native worried her condition would affect her work since she used her hands to film and edit content.

“I have head shaking too, it’s kind of embarrassing, it feels like a tremor. My hands are not that steady and my fingertips are numb most of the time,” she said. “It’s kind of scary. I feel like slowly I’m losing my ability in my hands and I really need that. I really need my hands!”

Evans Talked About Potentially Becoming Paralyzed





Evans opened up to her fans about her tumors in the comment section under her TikTok video and said she was afraid about what might happen to her health.

“When you already have a growing cyst in your spine… and the doctor says, ‘Can’t help you. When you become paralyzed go to the ER,’” she captioned the update.

While chatting with one of her fans, Evans said she was “terrified.”

The follower wrote: “And it’s like I”m just waiting for the day I can’t go outside and play with my children…”

“EXACTLY,” Evans wrote back. “or drive my car. Making everything handicapped in my house. I’m terrified.”

