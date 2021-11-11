Kailyn Lowry Blasts Ex Over Medical Bills

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry recently took to Instagram to share with followers her frustration with ex Chris Lopez. In November 2021, Lowry posted a series of videos to her Instagram story implying that Lopez is spending money on luxurious gifts for his partner instead of paying their son’s medical bills.

Kailyn Exposes Chris Lopez on Instagram

In a November 7 Instagram story, Kailyn asked her Instagram followers to weigh in on the situation.

“I’m sitting here having a conversation and I need to know what side my followers are on,” Kailyn said in her story.

“If your partner buys you a $1,000 gift, but doesn’t pay a bill, are you ok with that, or are you pissed?” She continued.

The “Teen Mom” star and Chris share two kids together, Lux and Creed. Their youngest son Creed has been struggling with allergies and other complications resulting in mounting medical bills, according to The Sun.

The Instagram stories posted on November 7 was not the first time Kailyn accused Chris of not prioritizing their son’s health. In October, she accused her ex of partying in Miami instead of helping take care of Creed.

“You should take care of your financial obligations to your children before going on a trip to Miami,” Kailyn said in an October Instagram story, The Sun reported.

The reality TV star continued, “So as a parent, if you’re planning on going out, make sure that your kids are taken care of first.”

Kailyn and Chris Settle Custody Battle

Kailyn and Chris have been in a rocky custody battle since their split. In an episode of the podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Kailyn said she spent $80,000 on attorneys for the child custody battle.

In the season finale of “Teen Mom 2” the co-parents could not come to an agreement on custody, so a judge had to step in and settle the arrangement.

“We have a visitation schedule for the boys, but it’s temporary.” Kailyn said in the episode. “We have to meet with the judge later this week and the whole process is really stressful,” she continued.

The tension between Kailyn and Chris was tense all season and it seems that the drama is continuing off-screen as the couple struggles to come to an agreement about who is responsible for Creed’s medical bills.